No early or absentee voting for the municipal election

October 29, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: The Anson Record
-

With no One-Stop Early Voting in place within Anson County for the Nov. 5 municipal election, voters here still have nearly a week before decisions must be made for local races.

Towns in Anson County decided not to hold early or absentee voting, so all Wadesboro voters will vote at South Piedmont Community College’s Lockhart-Taylor Center in Wadesboro, located at 415 N. Washington St.

For information, contact the Anson County Board of Elections at 704-994-3223.

