Jakar Hamilton visited Anson Middle School this week to share motivational words of wisdom to the football team. Jakar is from Irvington, New Jersey, and Johnston, South Carolina. He attended the University of Georgia and South Carolina State University. In 2013, he was drafted by the Cowboys and played from 2013 to 2016.
