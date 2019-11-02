Chamber awards many at their annual dinner

Contributed Photo Julian Swittenbug and John Marek were two of the 2019 recipients of awards at the Anson County Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner. -

The Anson County Chamber of Commerce Membership Banquet & Annual Dinner was held on Thursday, Oct. 24, at SPCC’s Lockhart-Taylor Center.

This year, over more than Anson County businesses and business professionals from the area attended.

Guest speakers were Dave Anderson, Atrium Health; John Marek, Anson County Economic Development Partnership; and C. Michael Smith, CEO of the Sanford Area Growth Alliance.

Each year the Chamber recognizes the accomplishments of the past board members and introduces the incoming board members.

Those recognized were Aaron Bates as 2019 Chairperson, Richard Allen & Jennifer Tarlton as outgoing directors, and incoming Board of Directors for 2020; Dave Anderson, Phillip Mabry and Lewis Evans.

Highlights of the evening are the presentation of the community leadership and service awards. 2019 recipients were awarded to the following:

  • Henry W. Little, III Community Leadership Award: John Marek, Anson County Economic Partnership
  • W. Dunlap Covington Award for Community Service: Julian Swittenberg, Uptown Wadesboro Inc.
  • Young Professional of the Year: Jeremy Taylor, Plank Road Realty
  • Chamber Champion: Tyler Fitzgerald and Waste Connections

“We are happy to honor the following individuals and businesses as our winners for 2019,” said Shelby Emrich, president, and CEO. “This community is full of amazing people who give so much to ensure a brighter future, and we are honored to recognize them. They join a long legacy of community service and leadership.”

