Wadesboro Elementary School clubs

November 4, 2019 Anson Record News 0
-

Contributed Photo

Wadesboro Elementary School started their clubs Friday and will continue this opportunity for students every Friday from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Students get to be involved in numerous clubs, including nature, art, coding, yearbook, kindness, first aid, future bearcat, Anson Allstars, cooking, dance, sewing, board games, and drama blub. School Clubs play an important role in the educational process as they provide students with the opportunity to deepen their knowledge and develop various skills and to help meet their creative needs. Pictured is the Nature Club.

