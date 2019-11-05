Congrats on certificate

November 5, 2019
Courtesy photo

Chief Spencer congratulates Sgt. Haywood for completing the Criminal Investigation Certificate Program through the North Carolina Justice Academy. Haywood is over a patrol shift, a field trainer and serves as Anson County’s coordinator for the Governor’s Highway Safety Program. He plans to complete his bachelor degree in science with a concentration in criminal justice by May of 2020 through the University of Columbia College. Haywood currently holds an Intermediate Law Enforcement Certificate through the State of North Carolina Department of Justice and plans to have his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate in 2020.

