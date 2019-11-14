BRLC gears up for the ‘season of giving’

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center is celebrating the month of November by giving to the community.

BRLC will honor and appreciate BRLC’s faithful volunteer team Nov. 16, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“The volunteer program continues to stimulate and elevate each volunteer mentally,” said Carol Smith. “Whether you are a senior citizen, a child, a youth, an adult, a professional or not, you will be affected.”

Smith added that the experience can only be gained through the a volunteer’s program.

Although each volunteer’s experience is different, the outcome is the same.

“Developing into all that you was created to be is physically challenging and a continuous process, but with time, it will happen,” Smith said.

She added that the act of voluntering is a good way to understand the process of personal growth and development.

“Many individuals gained a total different outlook on the word ‘volunteer,’ especially after months and years of serving,” she said. “Come out and verbally say to the volunteers how much you appreciate their time and services during this special occasion.”

BRLC will also celebrate the month of giving by hosting their Annual Thanksgiving Baskets event Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. with a dinner, and the celebration will start at 6 p.m.

This event gives the BRLC a chance to give back to the community just in time for Thanksgiving, and bless individuals and families that are experiencing financial strain with a meal for the holiday. Each basket will include a turkey or ham.

“This outreach targets low income neighbors with children in Anson County and the surrounding communities,” Smith said.

Smith said she encourages local churches, businesses, and others to help provide food-filled baskets for those in need.

“BRLC organization with the help of each of you, continues to make life better for families in Anson County,” Smith said. “Without the support of you, this outreach could not survive.”

BRLC also wants to give the community a chance to meet and hear from local leaders, by hosting County Manager Barron Monroe, County Commissione Bobby Sikes, Department of Social Services Director Lula Jackson, and Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

The event is set to include a light dinner at 6 p.m. for those in attendance.

“This will be a great time to give thanks for the role they each serve in,” Smith said.

Citizens with concerns and questions are encouraged to attend the event.

