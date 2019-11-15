BRLC food pantry opens Nov. 23 at noon

By: The Anson Record

Burnsville Learning & Recreation Center will distribute USDA Foods Saturday, Nov. 23, from noon until 2 p.m.

All Ansonians that need help with USDA food will need to apply. Families or family members that receives federal food assistant automatically qualify.

Children are not allowed during this time.

Burnsville’s Fire & Rescue have made their parking area available, but are asked not to arrive before noon.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer services food Distribution Division provides these food items through the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Charlotte, NC and feeding America.

The U. S. federal income guidelines will be a determining factor but not limited to, for individual’s eligibility. The Food items are only available to Anson County residence.

The U.S. Department of USDA prohibits discrimination against its customers, employees, and applicants on the bases of race, color ,national origin, age, disability, sex gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political belief, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or if all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department.

For information, check www.burnsvillelc.org or call 704-826-8737. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Monday through Thursday.

