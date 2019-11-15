Young Professionals Anson donates $500

Young Professionals Anson donated $500 to Wreaths Across America on Thursday. Pictured with YP Anson members and Chamber President, Shelby Hill Emrich, is Ken Caulder, Anson County’s WAA Coordinator. Sponsored wreaths are placed on grave markers at state and national veterans’ cemeteries, as well as at local, community cemeteries each December. Wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves at both Anson Memorial and Westview cemeteries in Anson County. Wreaths may be sponsored online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.”

