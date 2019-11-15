Donation drive a huge success

By: The Anson Record
NETC’s Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa sponsored a “Donation Drive” that ended Friday, Nov. 1.

Members collected new children’s toys and other items for shelter residents living at the New Beginnings Transitional Shelter.

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is the international honor society of two-year colleges and academic programs. They help students grow as scholars and leaders. The donation drive is one of many service projects the organization would like to lead this academic year.

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society members wanted to do a service project that helped people in the community. Being able to donate essential items to residents at the shelter was an awarding experience for the students. Many expressed the desire to continue volunteering with them in the future.

Richard Bailey, one of the Chapter’s Advisor, said the drive was the brainchild of the members. They organized the entire effort. He is proud of what they were able to accomplish.

According to the National Coalition against Domestic Violence (NCADV) statistics, on a typical day, domestic violence hotlines receive approximately 21,000 calls.

Domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats, and emotional/psychological abuse

Christie Moore, from the Pee Dee Coalition against Domestic & Sexual Assault, picked up the donations to deliver to the shelter. She told students working there has blessed her life. Moore shared information about what steps students could take if someone were experiencing Domestic violence. “It happens more often than when we think, but there are help and resources available,” she said.

NETC Phi Theta Kappa Chapter Members give thanks to the community, NETC faculty and staff, and the NETC student body for your donations and contributions. Without your support, the donation drive would not have been a success.

