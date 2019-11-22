Sheriff to host ‘Christmas Time on the Square’

Sheriff Landric Reid invites all parents and children to the first ‘Christmas Time on the Square’ on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5:30 until 9 p.m.

The event is free to the public and will consist of Santa and Mrs. Clause, Children’s Choir, Face Painting, Food and Drinks, and the movie, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The Square is located at the intersection of Green Street and Wade Street Wadesboro.

Visitors are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets for the event.

