Anson County Livestock 4-H Club accepting new youth

November 28, 2019 Anson Record News 0
Anson County 4-H is a youth development program that promotes positive youth development, facilitates learning, and engages youth in their community through the Cooperative Extension Service, and are always looking for new youth.

A 4-H Club is an organized group of at least five youth from three different families who meet regularly with adult volunteers for a long-term, progressive series of educational experiences.

There are many educational and youth development principles that 4-H is based on. 4-H uses experiential learning or learning by doing, as a primary teaching approach. This includes planned opportunities to learn and apply life skills such as leadership, citizenship, community service, and public speaking. 4-H provides individual project experience to develop in-depth knowledge about science, engineering and technology; citizenship; and healthy living. All programs, curricula, and procedures that are based in research and are developmentally appropriate. 4-H provides safe and healthy physical and emotional environments. Clubs provide projects in a wide range of subject matter areas relevant to the Land Grant University knowledge base to meet your needs and interest.

The purpose of this Livestock 4-H Club is to provide positive youth development opportunities as it relates to livestock and to foster educational opportunities.

Parents and children are invited to attend. We will be discussing interests and future direction of the club. Snacks will be provided.

If you are interested in getting involved, contact the Anson County Extension office at (704) 694-2415, and see how you get involved.

