Anson High’s Battalion team earns third-place trophy

November 28, 2019 Anson Record News, Sports 0
By: The Anson Record
Anson High School’s Bearcat Battalion JROTC Rifle Team brought home a third-place trophy from the South Rowan High School rifle match.

“This is a great accomplishment because the Cadets only had one rifle practice to ‘zero’ their rifles prior to the competition,” said Anne Hyatt of Anson County Schools.

A few of the Cadets on the raider team volunteered to become part of the rifle team which gave the team the numbers they needed to compete. The Cadets had to become familiar with the rifle, fundamentals of firing to include steady position, sight picture, breathing, trigger squeeze, understand range control and become safety qualified all within 2 weeks.

“The team, led by CDT 1LT John Williamson was able to accomplish all of this because of their combined dedication and commitment,” she said. “Job well done.”

