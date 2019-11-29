Detectives find ‘chop shop,’ suspect not found

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record
Detectives from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office found a “chop shop” while conducting a welfare check on a Burnsville residence Nov. 19.

According to reports, there had been numerous complaints at 102 Whiteman Church Road residence in the Burnsville community.

While conducting the welfare check and after receiving consent from the home’s occupants, the detectives conducted a search and found evidence confirming that there was a “chop shop” at the residence.

The report states that items found included the body and parts of a 2019 Dodge Challenger that was reported stolen from the Raleigh area.

Detectives, along with investigators from the NCDMV License and Theft Bureau, identified and charged Don Briningstool, who was not at the scene.

As of Nov. 29, Briningstool is still at large, and anyone with information on Briningstool’s whereabouts are asked to please contact the Anson County Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-4188 or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 704-695-3111.

Sheriff Landric Reid said he would like to thank the citizens of Anson County for their concern for the community and reporting the suspicious activity. He also stated that he encourages all citizens to report any criminal or suspicious activity.

