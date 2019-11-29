Two charged during investigation of shooting

By: By Natalie Davis - The Anson Record

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office was given the wrong address for a shooting, but when finding the right Wadesboro address, two people received criminal charges Nov. 2.

Police reports said the Sheriff’s Office were notified of a shooting on the southern end of Wadesboro.

While investigating, detectives found that the “incident had not occurred where previously reported,” but happened at 902 Pecan St. in Wadesboro.

After getting a search warrant for the residence, reports states the search led to the seizure of multiple firearms and approximately nine ounces of methamphetamine.

Jessica Hair was charged with resist, obstruct and delay, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of ecstasy. Hair was placed in the Anson County Jail under a $62,500 secure bond.

Donald Davis Burr II was charged with resist, obstruct and delay, possession of methamphetamine, Level II trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of firearm by felon, maintaining a dwelling, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bbstruction of justice, and altering a serial number on a firearm.

Burr was placed in the Anson County Jail under a $504,500 secure bond.

Sheriff Landric Reid said he would like to thank the Detectives and Deputies of the Anson County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and dedication. He also asks that if any citizens have any information regarding drug activity, call the Anson County Sheriff’s office at 704-694-4188 or the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 704-695-3111.

