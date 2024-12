Contributed photo

The Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro is nearly ready to welcome crowds for its production of ‘Miracle on 34th Street.’ Seats are still available for the Dec. 6-15 show, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at ansoniatheatre.com or call 704-694-4950.