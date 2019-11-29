Christmas parade to feature trophies

By: The Anson Record

The 2019 Wadesboro Christmas Parade will kick off at 4 p.m. Thursday, rain or shine, and wind its way through Uptown Wadesboro to the Ray Shelton Ballfield.

This year’s parade will feature trophies for the Best Homemade Float and the Best Band, as well as a competition for the Best Christmas Window display for Uptown businesses. There will also be Christmas tree lighting and hot chocolate on the Town Square following the parade.

Vendors must obtain permits from the Town of Wadesboro in order to participate.

For more information or to request an entry form, contact Uptown Wadesboro, Inc. at (704) 694-4181 or email to uptownwadesboro@windstream.net.

