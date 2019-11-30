Anson County 4-H hosts 2019 Fall Day

Anson County 4-H members, volunteer leaders, program assistants and workshop presenters had the opportunity to host the 2019 South Central District 4-H Volunteers’ Association Fall Day in November.
The theme was “Falling into Leadership” and more than 50 people from Anson were in attendance.
At the event, 4-H volunteers were provided the opportunity to interact and network with other 4-H volunteers within the South Central District, learn at various workshops, and also conduct their annual business meeting.
Due to 4-H volunteer Carrissima Martin’s election as president at last year’s meeting, Anson County held the honor of hosting the 2019 Fall Day event.
“With Anson hosting this year’s Fall Day, it was critical to showcase our county and leave a lasting impression for everyone visiting,” said Samuel Cole Jr., youth program director. “One way this was made possible was through the collaborative efforts of the members of the Anson County Volunteer Leaders’ Association and the local businesses and organizations they reached out.”
At the request of members of the Anson County Volunteers’ Association, several local businesses and organizations donated items to go into the goody bags that attendees received at Fall Day. The goody bags were packed with a variety of items such as pens, notepads, hand sanitizers, fans, pamphlets, information about Anson, and many other useful items.
The businesses and organizations that contributed items to go into the goody bags include the Anson County Health Department, the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, the Anson County Partnership for Children, Atrium Health, Autism Workz, BB&T Wadesboro Branch, Pee Dee Electric, and Susan B. Komen.
“Anson County 4-H and the Anson County Volunteers Association would like to extend a huge thank you to all mentioned contributors,” Cole said.
After registration was complete and everyone had the opportunity to enjoy the provided continental breakfast, Fall Day kicked off with greetings from Commissioner Lawrence Gatewood followed by the welcome from the Anson County Extension Director Roshunda Terry.
Attendees were then able to attend the workshops of their choice. Workshops included an Electrical workshop taught by Charles Nettles, Stress Management taught by Sheila Raye, Utilizing Social Media to Market 4-H Clubs and Programs taught by Marin Davis, Vaping Trends with Youth taught by Jennifer Parks, and a Yoga session taught by Kelly Newton.
After the workshops, a delicious meal was served by Rick’s Catering of Laurinburg. Lunch was followed by the annual business meeting, where new officers were elected and upcoming events were discussed. There were drawings for door prizes and shortly afterwards Fall Day was concluded.
“Fall Day was an exciting day and we hope attendees enjoyed their visit to Anson County,” he said. “We also hope attendees gained new friends, reunited with old ones, and learned valuable information that they can take back to their counties and have a positive impact.”