‘Thanks in Giving Before Christmas’

December 2, 2019 Anson Record News 0
Courtesy photo A community benefit for Milton and Phyllis Cox, titled ‘Thanks in Giving Before Christmas,’ was held last week at West Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church. The Coxes recently lost their home and business to a fire, so area barbers and cosmetologists banded together to put on the dinner and fundraiser. More than 100 people attended. -

Courtesy photo

A community benefit for Milton and Phyllis Cox, titled ‘Thanks in Giving Before Christmas,’ was held last week at West Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church. The Coxes recently lost their home and business to a fire, so area barbers and cosmetologists banded together to put on the dinner and fundraiser. More than 100 people attended.

Courtesy photo A community benefit for Milton and Phyllis Cox, titled ‘Thanks in Giving Before Christmas,’ was held last week at West Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church. The Coxes recently lost their home and business to a fire, so area barbers and cosmetologists banded together to put on the dinner and fundraiser. More than 100 people attended.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_AnsFam.jpgCourtesy photo A community benefit for Milton and Phyllis Cox, titled ‘Thanks in Giving Before Christmas,’ was held last week at West Deep Creek Missionary Baptist Church. The Coxes recently lost their home and business to a fire, so area barbers and cosmetologists banded together to put on the dinner and fundraiser. More than 100 people attended.