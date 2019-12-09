Wood joins The Record’s newsroom

December 9, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: Staff report
The Anson Record welcomed a new staff writer to its newsroom last week as the newspaper and website take on a new, positive direction.

Charles Wood of Randleman began his duties on Thursday.

“We are looking for a lot of good things from Charles as he gets more and more familiar with Anson County,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of The Record.”That will take some time, but I feel confident the readers will see a refreshed effort to bringing our readers news and features from throughout the area.”

Wood, who graduated in 2015 from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a bachelor’s degree in English, comes to The Record with a background that has given him experience in a number of areas that will serve him well.

He has spent time as a graphic designer and typesetter with Asheboro Printing Company, as well as content writer for Link Fish Media.

Wood said he is enthusiastic to learn Anson County and meet its people.

“I’m excited to join this wonderful and picturesque county and become part of the local community,” he said. “Wadesboro is the epitome of small-town America and I am excited and honored to become part of this hard-working community.

“I hope my writing and insights help to inform and hold up the values of this town,” he added.

Wood can be reached at The Anson Record at 704-994-5471 or by email at cwood@ansonrecord.com.

