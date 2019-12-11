Special Christmas event

December 11, 2019 Anson Record News 0
-

Courtesy photo

The residents of Penick Village retirement community in Southern Pines were treated to a Christmas program of dancing and music by the Sophisticated Ladies, a Rockette-style senior dance troupe, on Thursday, Dec. 5. A special guest for this performance was Betty Huntley from Wadesboro, who spent most of her life in Wadesboro married to Harry Huntley and teaching school. She is now a resident of Penick Village and one of her caregivers is Cynthia Walden-Brown, who is also a dancer with the Sophisticated Ladies. Pictured with Ms. Huntley are Mimi Carter, Pam Marish, Gail Kiker, Cynthia Walden-Brown, Angie Huber (director), Wynne Wroblesky, Beverly Wetherbie (announcer) and Marilyn Dotto.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Special.jpg