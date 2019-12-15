No new candidates filed last week

By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer

WADESBORO — No new candidates filed for elected office in Anson County last week. So far, 13 individuals have filed for the primaries held in March 2020. Those wishing to run for office have until noon on Dec. 20 to file.

Six people are vying for four seats on the Anson County Board of Commissioners:

— In District 1, challenger Kayesha Nivens is running against incumbent Bobby Sikes.

— In District 3, challenger Robert Mims is running against incumbent Board of Commissioners Chairman Ross Streater.

— Incumbent Vice Chair Jarvis T. Woodburn is running unopposed in District 6.

— Incumbent Harold Smith is also unopposed in District 7.

All incumbents in the Anson Copunty Board of Education are all currently running unopposed. These includes Mike Turner from District 1, Beulah Bpratt from District 3, Vice Chairperson Frank Liles from District 6, and Carol Ann Gibson from District 7.

The Board of Education At-Large seat was held by Mitchell Huntley who has resigned. The seat is non-partisan. The Board has appointed Marilyn Bennett to the seat though anyone in Anson could potentially run since the seat is At-Large. Whoever wins the seat will have it until 2020, at which point the seat will revert to a four-year term.

The Photo ID Law will go into effect Jan. 1st and will require voters to show a valid ID in order to vote. Types of valid ID include drivers license or non-operator ID from NC or another state; approved college or university student ID; military ID card or veterans ID card; NC voter ID card; Tribal enrollment card; approved state or local government or charter school employee ID; and a valid US passport.

The paper 60-day Temporary Driving Certificate drivers receive at the DMV while awaiting their license to arrive in the mail will not be accepted as a valid ID. In those instances, a person may pick up and a file a Reasonable Impediment Form which will be approved or denied by the Board of Elections.

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com or at 704-994-5471

