Weather can’t dampen sixth annual Coca-Cola Polar Bear 5K Run/Walk

December 16, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer

Volunteer register race participants . -

Runners await the start of the race. -
And they’re off! -
Davis Wright of Peachland, NC came in 2nd place with a clock time of 20:32. - -
Andrew Parker of McBee, SC came in 3rd with a clock time of 21:53 - -
Runners approach the finish line. - -
Competition was fierce. - -

Sargent Tom Luckey handed out awards at the end of the race. - -

Tracy Burr of Chesterfield, SC won Top Female Finisher. She was awarded a $50 visa gift card and a metal hanger for Top Female Runner. - -

ilesville, NC resident Trenton Smith, age 15, came in first place. He was awarded a $50 visa gift card and a metal hanger for Top Male Runner along with a $100 visa and Gold Championship Medal for Top Overall Runner and Champion. - -

What’s a Polar Bear Run without an appearance by a polar bear mascot? - -

WADESBORO — Dozens of runners braved frigid temperatures and drizzling ran Saturday to participate in the sixth annual Coca-Cola Polar Bear 5K Run/Walk. The race was held at the town of Wadesboro Police Department and the proceeds will benefit their Shop With a Cop program in Anson County, as well as other regional Shop With a Cop programs in the Carolinas.

The Polar Bear 5K Run/Walk has raised over $23,000 in Christmas gifts over the years that have been distributed to nearly 100 children in the Wadesboro community and abroad.

“Shop With a Cop is a nationwide program. It’s a way for law enforcement to have positive interactions with the youth in our community,” said event organizer Sgt. Tom Luckey. “We get the names of the children who’s not going to have a Christmas this year from school faculty, social services and guidance counselors, the people who have a better understanding of a child’s family situation then we might. The Polar Bear Run is an event to fund the Shop With a Cop program.”

As part of the Shop With a Cop program, each year officers take the selected children out to lunch and then on a shopping spree to Walmart where an associate accompanies the child to keep a tally of the shopping total as well s to assist them selecting clothing and other items. They also check out at the register.

Former Wadesboro police officer Joshua Leviner originally organized the program during it’s inception and Sgt. Luckey took over as organizer once he left.

“I’m the only one involved. I raise the money, contact the sponsors, get with the artists and shirt companies, get the timing companies, do the advertising, and the sign-up page,” said Sgt. Luckey. “I usually start calling the sponsors around July. Coca-Cola is our main sponsor and they’re the catalyst for hour big this event has gotten.”

Valley Protein, Jordan Lumber, and GNC have been main sponsors for the past four years and more recent ones include Gardenscape, Mohawk Industries, and Enviva Biomass.

One of the most challenging aspects of organizing the race is the date it’s held. It’s held on the 2nd Saturday of December. “Two years ago we rented a snow machine to have at the finish line. Darned if it didn’t start snowing will snow. Last year, it rained,” said Sergeant Luckey.

The weather more or less cooperated this year with little more than a light drizzle on and off during the event. Refreshments, such as water and bananas, were given to participants and Finisher Medals were handed out to the runners once they completed the race.

Lilesville resident Trenton Smith, 15, came in first place and finished the race in 19 minutes and 59 seconds. He was awarded a $50 visa gift card and a metal hanger for top male runner along with a $100 visa and Gold Championship Medal for Top Overall Runner and Champion.

Tracy Burr from Chesterfield, South Carolina, was awarded a $50 visa gift card and metal hanger for top female runner. She completed the race in 24 minutes and 44 seconds. Davis Wright from Peachland came in second place and Andrew Parker from McBee, South Carolina, came in third.

Gold, silver and bronze medals were also handed out to the top three runners in the 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60 and over age groups.

Volunteer register race participants .

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0765-1-.jpg

Volunteer register race participants .

Runners await the start of the race.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0768-1-.jpgRunners await the start of the race.

And they’re off!
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0774-1-.jpgAnd they’re off!

Davis Wright of Peachland, NC came in 2nd place with a clock time of 20:32.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0785-1-.jpgDavis Wright of Peachland, NC came in 2nd place with a clock time of 20:32.

Andrew Parker of McBee, SC came in 3rd with a clock time of 21:53
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0787-1-.jpgAndrew Parker of McBee, SC came in 3rd with a clock time of 21:53

Runners approach the finish line.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0803-1-.jpgRunners approach the finish line.

Competition was fierce.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0805-1-.jpgCompetition was fierce.

Sargent Tom Luckey handed out awards at the end of the race.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0827-1-.jpg

Sargent Tom Luckey handed out awards at the end of the race.

Tracy Burr of Chesterfield, SC won Top Female Finisher. She was awarded a $50 visa gift card and a metal hanger for Top Female Runner.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0829-1-.jpgTracy Burr of Chesterfield, SC won Top Female Finisher. She was awarded a $50 visa gift card and a metal hanger for Top Female Runner.

ilesville, NC resident Trenton Smith, age 15, came in first place. He was awarded a $50 visa gift card and a metal hanger for Top Male Runner along with a $100 visa and Gold Championship Medal for Top Overall Runner and Champion.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0830-1-.jpg

ilesville, NC resident Trenton Smith, age 15, came in first place. He was awarded a $50 visa gift card and a metal hanger for Top Male Runner along with a $100 visa and Gold Championship Medal for Top Overall Runner and Champion.

What’s a Polar Bear Run without an appearance by a polar bear mascot?
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0856-1-.jpgWhat’s a Polar Bear Run without an appearance by a polar bear mascot?

By Charles Wood

Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord or 704-994-5471

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord or 704-994-5471