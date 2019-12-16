Lion King Jr. production to be revealed in February

December 16, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
Activities Director Alex Gaddy makes breakfast for everybody. -
The the HOLLA Community Development Corporation is located at 229 East Main St., Morven, NC 28119 -
Students are busy rehearsing for the play. -
Leon Gatewood sits at his desk. - -
Cast and crew take a break from rehearsing to enjoy the meal made by Alex Gaddy. - -
Victoria Utley is the play’s director. - -

MORVEN — The opening lines to Elton John’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” can be heard echoing outside the HOLLA! Center in Morven as a small army of students and volunteers gear up for their Lion King Jr. production with Anson Middle School.

The flight of the textile industry away from Wadesboro and NC disproportionately affected the Morven community. Their population went from around 800 in the 1980s to just 468 today. Of those 468, 40% live in poverty and two out of eight black kids weren’t reading at their grade level.

Leon Gatewood, CEO of the HOLLA Community Development Corporation, learned of these dire statisics after Michael McLeod, principal of Anson High School, reached out to him. Seeing this as a state of emergency, Gatewood knew he had to do something about it. Gatewood originally named the organization Operation Save the Children but, after taking advice from a friend, changed the name to HOLLA! — which stand for Helping Our Loved ones Learn and Achieve. It was officially born in 2005.

HOLLA!’s headquarters now stand in a former hardware store at 229 East Main St., Morven, NC 28119. Initially, children began coming to the center after school for tutoring in math and english but they have since expanded to teaching life skills as well. HOLLA! also started a step team and tennis program to help kids exercise and fight obesity. Their tennis program was awarded a diversity grant from the US Tennis Association which helps provide gear. The team even made it to the US Open in New York.

This past Saturday, Alex Gaddy, activities director, was busy making breakfast for everybody as the children rehearsed for the play. In addition to being the activities director, Gaddy is also the facilitator for the tennis team, head cook, and bus driver. “Everybody wears multiple hats around here. You’ll even catch Leon cleaning toilets and helping out in other ways,” said Gaddy who adds, “We only have formal names when company’s over.”

Gaddy has been with HOLLA! For about 10 years now. He was living in Tampa for a while when he decided to return back to Anson County to help take care of his mother. It was then he reached out to Gatewood, a former classmate of his. Gatewood informed him of the dire situation in Morven and Gaddy jumped in head first to help eradicate illiteracy from the community.

“Throughout this endeavor we started a tennis program,” said Gaddy. “We use it as a catalyst to attract young people. As a result, we managed to send kids to training camps and universities free of charge. We also partner with established tennis organizations, such as One Love Tennis in Wilmington.”

Devin Pettiford, director of communication, is another member of this tight-knit organization. Like Gaddy, she also wear many hats. I get out press releases, keep the website current, help with fundraisers, email our patrons and supporters, get in contact to thank people who help out, and assist with promoting. Her mother, Johnie Pettiford, is also the Program Director for HOLLA!.

Gatewood had the idea to put on a play while attending a middle school production of The Lion King in Charlotte. “They did a good job,” said Gatewood, “but I knew our kids could just hit it out of the park.” Shortly after attending the play, Gatewood went online and saw they could apply for a grant from Disney. It was then that Gatewood contacted Anson Middle School principal Danielle Blunt. “I said, ‘Danielle, lets apply for this grant.’ She let me handle it,” said Gatewood. Gatewood decided to have Victoria Utley direct their production.

“We waited impatiently until we received the email from Disney and it’s been crazy ever since,” said Gatewood. Gatewood and the students involved took a number of 18-45 minute long classes on the arts and acting all summer long. Gatewood also took them to the Lion King movie and a production of the play in Charlotte.

High School student Zoha Ali is a major help to the production. “I’m basically a backstage person,” she said. “I do the blocking, light cues, music cues, makes props, and adjusts everything between scenes.”

Youth directors Rita Redforn and Sharon Little from West Deep Creek Church will also assist the production, “Our youth are going to be part of the ensemble,” said Redforn.

Daniel Gatewood, Leon’s brother, is the musical director for the play. “He helps the singers get all the lines heard and sweetens up the music,” said Leon.

The dates for the play are February 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. at Wadesboro Primary School, February 15, 6 p.m. at Cheraw (South Carolina) Theater on the Green, February 16, 2 p.m. at Cheraw (South Carolina) Theater on the Green. General admission is $10.

Activities Director Alex Gaddy makes breakfast for everybody.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0729-1-.jpgActivities Director Alex Gaddy makes breakfast for everybody.

The the HOLLA Community Development Corporation is located at 229 East Main St., Morven, NC 28119
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0732-1-.jpgThe the HOLLA Community Development Corporation is located at 229 East Main St., Morven, NC 28119

Students are busy rehearsing for the play.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0743-1-.jpgStudents are busy rehearsing for the play.

Leon Gatewood sits at his desk.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0755-1-.jpgLeon Gatewood sits at his desk.

Cast and crew take a break from rehearsing to enjoy the meal made by Alex Gaddy.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0758-1-.jpgCast and crew take a break from rehearsing to enjoy the meal made by Alex Gaddy.

Victoria Utley is the play’s director.
https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_IMG_0761-1-.jpgVictoria Utley is the play’s director.

By Charles Wood

Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@anson record or at 704-994-5471

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@anson record or at 704-994-5471