Irvin at the helm of fitness business

December 27, 2019 Anson Record News 0
By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
WADESBORO- John Irvin Ballard III, who prefers to go by name John Irvin, has owned JB Fitness, LLC since May 2017.

“I was working for my cousin, Brook Crider, from 2012 until April 2017,” said Irvin, “In April, she asked if I would like to buy it and I did the next month.”

One of the first things Irvin did was change the name from Buff Monkey Fitness to JB Fitness.

“I wanted to make it a little more personalized, a little more ‘me’,” said Irvin.

Since opening, Irvin has purchased more exercise equipment, such as cardio and strength training machines. These efforts have resulted in a boost in memberships.

“It’s fun to own your own business,” said Irvin who added, “I didn’t get into fitness until I started working for Brook but since then it’s been a pleasure helping people, socializing and giving back to the community.”

So-called “gym bros”, who Urban Dictionary defines as, “A person, usually a male, who spends most of there time in the holy temple of gains (AKA the gym), a gym bro is the alpha male where ever he goes” may be a staple at some gyms but are not to be found at JB Fitness.

“Everybody’s been respectful and nice,” said Irvin.

JB Fitness’s members come from all walks of life and include people as young as 15 and even some members in their 80s.

Irvin, a life-long resident of Anson County said, “Wadesboro is a real nice town. The good thing about a small town is that you learn about so many people and you become their friend. People accept you, they love you for who you are.” Irvin added, “When you go to Charlotte you may meet one person, but then they’re gone the next day because people are in and out of there all the time. But in Wadesboro, they’re here to stay. You can build a real connection.”

JB Fitness offers aerobic dance classes, yoga classes, and strength training classes. The aerobic dance class is self taught and is offered on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 5:15 p.m. until 6:15 p.m. Yoga classes are taught by Kelly Cox Newton and ended earlier this month, but will pick back up after the holidays.

You can follow JB Fitness on their Facebook page for updates. Strength training classes are held on Wednesdays noon to 1 p.m. and are taught by MiRandi Chewning.

JB Fitness’s hours are Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. until 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. On Fridays, they’re open from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Their hours for Saturday are from 8 a.m. until noon and the fitness center is closed on Sundays.

Membership at JB Fitness is $40 for one month and $30 if you sign up for automated payment. There is no contract. You can also pay $5 a day to work out.

