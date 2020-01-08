Town Manager’s job a balancing act

As Town Manager my overall responsibility is for the administration of all town functions,” said Edwards. -

WADESBORO- Wadesboro’s Town Manager David Edwards has a number of priorities and goals for the upcoming calendar year. These include potentially lowing the ISO rating of the Wadesboro Fire Department, breaking ground on new sewer and water lines as well as building an access road for an Industrial Park, the purchasing of a new ladder truck for the Wadesboro Fire Department, and revitalization efforts for Uptown.

“The most important goal in, my opinion, is to remain financially sound,” said Edwards. “The town is in a position where we’re doing the best we can with the tax revenue we bring in. We are excited that, for the last several years in a row, the sales tax revenue in town has increased slightly. That’s very helpful to us,” added Edwards.

The Council prioritizes having a very strong financial position and doing that without raising tax rates or water and sewer rates. “Our taxes are something that’s very important to our citizens. To be able to maintain operations without raising rates is a priority, for sure,” said Edwards.

“We always have a tough balance to maintain between how we spend our money,” said Edwards. “When you have largec capital items, such as dump trucks, fire trucks, and police vehicles, and large projects, as well as a large work force, all three of those are competing for a slice of the pie. You can’t ever look at one and ignore the others. You have to balance all three at the same time,” Edwards added.

“In the past two years in a row we’ve been able to accomplish a cost of living increase for our town employees,” said Edwards. This cost of living increase helps with our retaining and hiring a talented work force. “Everybody knows turnover is expensive,” added Edwards.

“The public’s main concern, I would guess, is that they want to see projects. They want better services. They want better delivery of their water, sewer, trash,” said Edwards who added, “We have to balance that. If we want to do a million dollar street project, then that means a new trash truck or dump truck is going to have to wait two years. We’re have to find that balance It’s always tough but it’s always a priority.”

Community engagement and strong partnerships in the community is another top priority. Particularly with police and fire. “Those are our most sensitive interactions we have with the public,” said Edwards. “We want to always try and achieve positive community interactions in those situations. We’re not 100 percent successful with that and that’s just the nature of the business. That’s always a goal, to continue community policing and continue to provide high level of efficient service from fire service.”

The high level of fire service provided to Wadesboro is starting to pay off. “We’re taking steps that, this calendar year, I would anticipate, and very much hope that, we’re able to lower our ISO rating for the fire department.”

The ISO stands for “Insurance Office Services” and they evaluate and give ratings for fire departments based on a number of criteria including quality of the fire department, the proximity of the fire house, water supply, the area’s 911 emergency systems, and community outreach programs like fire safety courses. A score of one is the highest ranking.

“Depending on the level of the ISO rating increase that we’re able to achieve, it might have some positive influence on the insurance rates in town,” said Edwards. In addition to an expected increase in ISO, Edwards said, “We’re going to be buying a fire truck soon. That grant will allow us, this calendar year, to replace our ladder truck.” The grant is through the FEMA Assistance to Fire Fighters Grant program.

“We do have several large projects that already underway, but they’re all in design right now,” said Edwards. At least some of them, if not all of them, will start actual construction this year. One of those is the Wadesboro Industrial Park, which is located up on 109 North. There is currently one facility there, Cobb-Vantress.

“We’re hoping to start breaking ground on bringing water and sewer up to that Industrial Pack, as well as power and an access road, so we can be site ready for economic development in the future,” said Edwards.

“The park itself will have anywhere from three to four sites that are ready and accessible for a company that wants to come and put in a small manufacturing facility, warehousing, distribution, things like that. The town isn’t going to be building any buildings, we’re just going to have a road and water and sewer ready for anyone willing to come in.” said Edwards

Edwards and the Town Council are also really excited about the Carolina Thread Trail greenway project that they have. “We received a grant last year to add about two miles of greenway that links Uptown with the Wadesboro Park, over off Morven Road. That project is finishing up design now and we hope to start construction this calendar year. It will give citizens a designated walking trail that links Uptown with the Park to where you could park Uptown, or at that park, and you could walk and do a three and a half mile loop,” said Edwards

The Town of Wadesboro also has several water and sewer projects that will get kicked off this year. These includes replacing out-dated water and sewer lines.

Downtown revitalization is also a priority for the Council. “We worked with the Downtown Strong program through the Governor’s office. That project will give us some ‘action items’ if you will, that we need to work on to improve our business recruitment for Uptown,” commented Edwards who added, “We can’t call a business, necessarily, and say, ‘Hey, come to Uptown!’ but we can create the environment that would be attractive to places to come.”

What exactly is the Town Manager’s role in all this? “As Town Manager my overall responsibility is for the administration of all town functions,” said Edwards. “The Council is elected by the public. “They appoint the Town Manager to run the “business”, if you will, on their behalf on a day to day basis,” added Edwards. He is responsible for, by law, the preparing and presenting of a budget each year as well as the day to day financial activities of the town. This includes approving, denying, requesting expenditures and personnel. Ultimately, Edwards is responsible for all the personnel decisions.

Wadesboro’s Town Council doesn’t get involved with the hiring of employees, other than Edwards. He works with the department heads to approve hires. Edwards is also directly responsible for supervising department heads here in town. That includes the Office Manager for Town Hall, Town Clerk, Public Services Director, Fire Chief, and the Police Chief.

“It keeps me busy,” said Edwards, “but I have a really good group. They’re really good at what they do. They make my job easy.” Edwards adds, “I love the independence of the job but I am very grateful for the Council’s direction. They set the tone for what they want the town to look like. They make the big decisions and I’m responsible for carrying them out.”

As Town Manager my overall responsibility is for the administration of all town functions,” said Edwards. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_town-manager-primary.jpg As Town Manager my overall responsibility is for the administration of all town functions,” said Edwards.

By Charles Wood Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com