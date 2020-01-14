Pet of the Week

January 14, 2020 Anson Record News 0
If you are out and about today, in uptown Wadesboro please stop by and visit Trooper from the Anson County Animal Shelter. He’s hanging out with Carly Little and and our friends at H.W. Little & Company Hardware. They are pet friendly…and it’s important to #shoplocal. We hope to continue our partnership with dogs that are up for adoption visiting on Fridays. They love a change in scenery and all the extra attention.

Trooper is a senior guy that ended up in Anson Co. from a shelter in TN. He is microchipped, but his old owner declined coming to get him when we contacted them. He’s house and crate trained. Loves all dogs and people. Loves to ride and is looking to spend his last days just hanging out.

https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_trooper-1-.jpg

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com

