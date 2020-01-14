WADESBORO- Anson County Commissioner and local Toys for Tots Coordinator Vancine Sturdivant glided into the room like a rock star, adorned with a fur coat and escorted by two muscular gentleman while “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” blasted on the speakers.

The event was the Toys for Tots Gratitude Banquet and it was held on Saturday, Jan. 11. It was unseasonably warm that night and the drizzling rain threatened to turn into a bigger storm, but that did little to change the festive spirit of all who attended.

Sturdivant took to the podium to welcome all who attended and to introduce the Master of Ceremony for the evening, Steve Adams. Adams is the Lead Pastor at Harvest Ministries and the Director at the Anson County Board of Elections. “Over 3000 children in Anson County received toys for Christmas thanks to your efforts,” said Adams.

The Keynote Speaker for the evening was Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid. Reid was introduced by the Honorable Judge Weaver and Barbara Thomas who described him as, “a sheriff of the people.”

“I cannot remember a single Christmas growing up in which I got what I asked for, but I can certainly remember the love I felt. The love was always there,” said Reid during his speech. Reid also described how he had to walk to school wearing shoes with holes in them and how, when it rained, his socks would be damp for the whole day.

These experiences inspired him to become a leader in the community who strived to improve the lives of all citizens. Reid also spoke about how he, along with Patti Poulnott of Judy’s Tax Service, is behind The Shaundasia T. Smith Stride With Pride Shoe Drive which collects new tennis shoes for children of underprivileged families in Anson County. So far they have collected over 4000 pairs of shoes for the community.

An enticing meal consisting of fried chicken, seasoned oven-baked chicken, brown sugar glazed ham, slow-simmered roast beef, rice and homemade gravy, green beans, honey-glazed carrots, potato salad, and rolls was served while smooth jazz played following Reid’s speech. The food was provided by Funderburk Catering.

Adams took to the podium once again following the meal. “You may never see the smile these gifts provide,” said Adams, “but you know it’s there because you chose to give.” The event ended after awards and thanks were given out to the Anson County Toys for Tots Executive Board and to individuals and sponsors such as Poisson, Byer and the Playaz Elite Motorcycle Club.

Landric Reid was the Keynote Speaker. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_landric-reed.jpg Landric Reid was the Keynote Speaker. Scott Adams was the Master of Ceremony. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_scott-adams.jpg Scott Adams was the Master of Ceremony. The meal at the Toy for Tots Gratitude Banquet was provided by Funderburk Catering https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_food-2-.jpg The meal at the Toy for Tots Gratitude Banquet was provided by Funderburk Catering Anson County Commissioner and Toys for Tots Coordinator Vancine Sturdivant welcomed attendants to the event. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_vancine-and-escorts-2-.jpg Anson County Commissioner and Toys for Tots Coordinator Vancine Sturdivant welcomed attendants to the event.

Toys for Tots honors those that made event happen

By Charles Wood Staff Writer