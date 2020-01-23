$1 million fire truck purchased by city

WADESBORO- The major order of business for Wadesboro’s Town Council was to consider the approval of contract to purchase a fire ladder truck from Smeal Holding, LLC in the amount of $911,486. This was approved unanimously during a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 13.

“We’re in the position where we’ve been given the $772,747.27 grant. The total cost to get this vehicle to Wadesboro Fire Department, after paying highway use taxes which we won’t get a break on, is $938,836. That leaves the town responsible for a total of $166,108. $100,000 of which we already have set aside. The remaining balance is $66,108,” said David Edwards, Wadesboro’s Town Manager. The highway usage tax Edward mentioned amounts to $27,350.

“We have two options in terms of when and how to complete that purchase,” said Edwards. “We can either pay it now with cash by going through the budget amendment process this fiscal year or we can wait until July and budget that remainder for next year’s budget. We’ve arranged the contract such that, if council chooses we can request delivery and invoicing to be withheld until July 30,” lhe said.

“If we paid for it now, when could we get it?” asked councilman Bobby Usrey

“I’d say within two months,” answered Fire Chief Scott Martin.

“There are two reasons I would prefer to go ahead and make a budget amendment. One, the truck we got is working now, but if we try to stretch it out, I mean, it would be worth a little more if it’s working and doesn’t need any repairs. Two, I hate to take the truck (out) that we know has some issues. What if it were to fail us during a major fire when we had the opportunity to have a new one on site?” said Councilman Usrey.

“A $772,000 grant is a once in a lifetime thing for our town. We’ve been trying this for 10 – 12 years. I make a motion to approve the contract and make the budget amendment for $66,108,” said Usrey. The motion was passed unanimously.

The Town Council also approved a street closure on April 18 for the Caraway Foundation’s “Dinner on Wade” event. Angela Carter began the Caraway Foundation in 2007. It’s a rural-based non-profit organization that helps prepare students to succeed after graduation as well as help provide resources to individuals experiencing chronic illnesses.

By Charles Wood Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com or at 704-994-5471

