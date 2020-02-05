A hard look at Anson County

County Manager Barron Monroe spoke on data-based decsion making. - Movers and shakers across Anson County came out to Twin Valley Country Club. - The event was hosted by Anson County Chamber of Commerce. - Cary Garner, Anson County Finance Officer, spoke on financial software conversion, a capital improvement plan, and building updates. - -

WADESBORO- Movers and shakers across Anson County met at the Chamber of Commerce’s first “State of the County” breakfast to listen to unfiltered talks on the financial well-being of the county. Twin Valley Country Club hosted the event and the featured speakers included Anson County Manager Barron Monroe, Finance Director Cary Garner, Tax Collector Joe Dutton, Tax Assessor Larry Newton, and Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid.

“We want to spread the word of what’s good in Anson County,” said Shelby Emrich, President/CEO of the Anson County Chamber of Commerce. Emrich and Monroe organized the event. Monroe, after a brief introduction by Emrich, spoke on both where the county is financially now as well as the direction it’s heading in the future.

The connective theme tying each discussion together was how the implementation of an upcoming software conversion will facilitate data-based decisions within various Anson County departments.

Monroe and Garner spoke at length on how updated technology will increase productivity and efficiency Anson County. The increased productivity and efficiency will allow departments within Anson County to better manipulate and access data and thus allow them to be more effective service providers and give taxpayers a better return on their investment.

Programs, such as skill-augmentation training done in partnership with South Piedmont Community College and free counseling sessions to city employees and their families, were implemented by Monroe in order to further increase efficiency and quality of life. “We see our employees as people, not just automatons,” said Monroe.

Building projects, such as the DSS Building and middle school, were also touched on by Garner. The projects are still in the planning stages and Garner is using data and analytics to advise the Board on how best to proceed. This includes advising the board on whether it’s best to build, buy or lease the property and what to do with the old building.

“Our undesignated fund balance is enviable,” said Garner. Anson County’s undesignated fund balance, which is the portion of the budget available for appropriation, is 41 percent, where the average for counties of similar size and population is around 31 percent. The upcoming software conversion will help to better appropriate funds among departments.

“You have to know where you’re at to know where you’re going,” said the next speaker, Larry Newton. Newton, Anson’s Tax Access-or, spoke at length about tax reappraisals and market rates. Property rates and the real estate market are growing in Anson County according to Newton, “We’ve got some bridges to cross, but I think we’re on the right track.

“We are the front lines of Anson County,” said Tax Collector Joe Dutton, “We are the people our taxpayers see first.” Dutton spoke on how software upgrades are going to allow the tax department to operate more efficiently and cheaper. Tax collection has improved and the county is at a 95 percent collection rate.

Sheriff Reid spoke on how important it is to get funding for equipment and personnel to “move forward to better protect citizens. The safety of our citizens is our number one priority.” Sheriff Reid also took the time to reiterate his support of the second amendment of the constitution.

According to the speakers, Anson County is stepping into the future equipped technology and training that will allow it to make better decisions and work more effectively. Data-based decision making will result in improved services provided to the citizens and a return on their tax dollars.

Leaders, officials come together to address goals

By Charles Wood

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com or 704 994 5471

