County Leader in court Wednesday

February 11, 2020 Anson Record News, Top Stories 0
By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
Vancine Sturdivant’s jaw drops as she is presented with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state’s highest civilian honor, by her friend Vickie Daniel, clerk of Superior Court of Richmond County. - -
Judge Weaver Thomas honored Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant and Chairman Ross Streater for their efforts during the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church camp. -
Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant shows Melissa Bachman clothes that Faith Based Center of Hope, along with Harvest Ministries, collected for those in need. - -

Update: The trial has been rescheduled to March 27 since press time.

WADESBORO- Anson County Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 9:30 a.m. for allegedly moving an election sign for candidate Todd Moore which was located at the Board of Elections on 420 Morven Road.

The affidavit, which was signed by Moore on March 3, 2019 reads, “I, Todd Moore, candidate for Commissioner District 4, running as an unaffiliated party placed my campaign sign at early voting in Wadesboro on Tuesday, prior to the start of early voting on Wednesday.”

When Moore arrived Wednesday morning around 7:30 a.m., he found the sign had been moved from its original location, “lawfully in the right-of-way of the state highway system,” as described in the police report. Moore instead found his sign among the other candidates’ signs.

Sandra Horton had retrieved Moore’s sign and informed him that Sturdivant had been the one to remove the sign from its original position. Moore confronted Sturdivant to which Sturdivant responded by saying “they were in her way and I was not a candidate she supported” and ended the conversation by stating, “That’s all I have to say to you.” Moore filed both a grievance with the Board of Elections and a police report with the Wadesboro Police Department.

Several religious leaders, such as Rev. Vivian D Johnson-Williams, pastor of Bellview AME Zion Church, and Dr. T. J. Horne pastor of Rock Hill Missionary Church, and community members, such as Anson County Schools Superintendent Michael Freeman, signed and mailed written character references in support of Sturdivant. Each letter praised Sturdivant’s humanitarian efforts, especially her work with Toys for Tots and her charity, Faith Based Center of Hope, as well as her impeccable character and dedication to the community.

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com or at 704 994 5471

