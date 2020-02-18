Friends Visit BRLC

Pastor Patrick Ledford and member Kyle Leary from the Hopewell UM Church visited the Burnsville Learning and Recreation Center (BRLC). Together they made a donation of non-perishables food items on behalf of members and friends of the Hopewell UM Church Congregation. The items were collected as church members gather to enjoy the Super Bowl Game.

The food was received by BRLC Director /volunteer Carol Smith. The weight total 69 pound plus. The food was weighted and placed on the pantry shelves in preparation for serving neighbors later. All donated food helps provide meals to low income families throughout Anson County. The Emergency Pantry is open and available to serve families each Wednesday morning by volunteers. Doors open at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays. First come first served.

Reach BRLC at 704-826-8737

