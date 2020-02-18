Anson County Arts Council hosts Artist’s Reception for Leslye Smith

By Charles Wood - Staff Wrtier
WADESBORO- The public housing in Boston, MA can be a tough place to grow up. The rough brick exterior of these buildings left a lasting impression upon one resident, Leslye Smith. Years after moving out of public housing, Smith found herself unpacking a box and came across a small plastic bag, the contents of which was her sister’s hair.

Leslye’s sister, Lisa, had Lupus and was forced to cut her hair as a result. Smith kept the hair and started creating dolls using Lisa’s locks. These dolls reflect the hardworking, strong, and independent women Smith saw while living in public housing.

Smith, who now lives in Wadesboro, had her first artist’s reception on Sunday, Jan. 26. It was held at the Drake Gallery and hosted by the Anson County Arts Council

