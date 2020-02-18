Anson County Arts Council hosts Artist’s Reception for Leslye Smith

WADESBORO — The Anson County Chamber of Commerce has traditionally held ribbon-cutting ceremonies for both new members to the Chamber and for Grand Openings of local businesses. In an effort to show how the Anson County community comes together in times of crisis, the Chamber has decided to host a Ribbon Tying event for the community.

“Thinking about how not only our members but the business community at large has been affected by the coronavirus,” explains Shelby Emrich, President/CEO of the Anson County Chamber of Commerce, “we just felt it would necessary for the Chamber to show that our community, in times like this, is always so good about coming and working together.”

Those wishing to participate in the Ribbon Tying event must first call the Chamber at 704 694 4181 or email them at semrich@ansoncountychamber.org and say, “We want to participate.”

Once the message is received, Emrich or a Chamber board member will drop off a sign to be displayed at your business along with two pieces of ribbon. They’ll take a photo of you with your sign and add it to the Chamber’s social media.

These signs can be either displayed in the business’s window or placed in their lawn. If a stake is needed, one will be provided to the business by the Chamber.

Whenever that business is ready, they are asked that they and their employees tie the two ribbons together and take a picture then post it on their social media. The businesses are to tag the Anson County Chamber in these posts and to use the hashtag #tyingourcommunitytogether.

The community will come together to the Square in Uptown Wadesboro to tie all those ribbons together and participate in a huge Ribbon Cutting Ceremony together once the Chamber gets the “all-clear” message from the Governor and is allowed to gather en mass once again.

“This is to say that we, the community, have come together,” said Emrich, “we have gotten through this pandemic together, and Anson County is open for business.”

Traditional ribbon-cutting ceremonies will be held for businesses that opened during the lockdown once larger groups are allowed to gather. These businesses include Bounce Back Therapeutic Massage, Altar’d Hair Studio, Drake Art Gallery, and Scarborough Law.

Emrich and the Chamber have also begun to form tentative plans for events later in the year. “It’s so hard to know exactly how things are going,” said Emrich, “but for the Chamber and it’s Board of Directors, we feel it’s time for us to make the plans that we’re going to be able to move forward and have events as normal. We know there may have to be some tweaking the dates of these events, but we hope not.”

These events are crucial to the continued operation of the Chamber. Membership dues only make up less than 30 percent of the Chamber’s budget, the rest is comprised of revenue earned from events and fundraisers.

Upcoming events include Clays for Commerce on July 24, Anson County Kids Expo on August 8, and Chamber on the Half Shell on September 26. Of these events, Emrich is most looking forward to the Kids Expo.

“Last year was our first year doing the Kids Expo,” said Emrich, “It was so much fun to see the creativity of those young entrepreneurs who were supported by our community. We had 13 vendors last year, we’re hoping we can get to twenty this year.”

At the Kids Expo, children come up with their product, make it, and sell it. Their parents are with them at their booth, but they cannot sell for them. “It’s an amazing event,” said Emrich, “I was absolutely floored last year.”

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

Chamber to host ribbon-tying event on social media https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Ribbon-Tying.jpgChamber to host ribbon-tying event on social media Photos Courtesy of Anson County Chamber of Commerce

Charles Wood Staff Writer