Pets of the Week

February 25, 2020
Meet Storm and Midnight. Storm is ten years old and a fun-loving old soul. She has been spayed and gets along with other animals very well. This owner-surrendered love bug was not able to go with her old owner due to her moving. Her playmate, who was a cat, has already been rescued from our shelter. Come meet this adorable, patient and all-around great gal at the shelter.

Midnight came to us as an owner surrender. She is a two-year-old spayed female, weighing in at 15 lbs. She is an indoor cat and will prefer to cuddle on your lap after she gets to know you. She’s not big on dogs and will have to take her time getting to know other felines. Please come see her in her stand up pen in our lobby or our other beautiful/handsome fluffy felines this week.

Reach Anson County Animal Shelter at 704 994 2738

