What’s All the Hoopla About?

Hoopla is a groundbreaking digital media service offered by the Hampton B. Allen Library that allows you to borrow free movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics and TV shows to enjoy on your computer, tablet, or phone – and even your TV!

With no waiting, you can use your Hampton B. Allen library card to stream titles immediately, or download to a phone or tablet for offline enjoyment later. There are hundreds of thousands of titles to choose from, with more being added daily. Hoopla is like having the library at your fingertips. Anytime. Anywhere.

You can stream titles instantly through your desktop browser or the hoopla mobile app. If you use the mobile app, you can also download titles to your device for offline playback later, where Wi-Fi may be unavailable. Titles are automatically returned and removed from your device at the end of the lending period.

Hoopla is available from the Apple, Google, and Amazon app stores as well as through chromecast, Apple tv, Android tv, fire tv, and Roku.

For more information about Hoopla and other digital resources contact the Hampton B. Allen Library at: 704-694-5177.

