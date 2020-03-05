Anson County 4-H Clover Crawl Social is back

Anson County 4-H and 4-H Youth Promise is pleased to announce that the Clover Crawl is back. The event will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at Lockhart Taylor Center in Wadesboro from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. The Clover Crawl is an adult event, 21 and over. The event will be sure to bring an evening of fun, food, dancing and great socializing. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be served. Our DJ this year is DJ Dean. Funds raised will be used to support on-going 4-H youth programs in Anson County. Advanced tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased at the Extension Office located at 501 McLaurin Street in Wadesboro, Lacy’s, or from committee members and staff. Ticket price at the door will be $50. Also, tables can be purchased which includes eight tickets for $400. If you are interested in purchasing a table, please call the Extension Office. Tables are selling fast so don’t wait, get yours today.

4-H programs annually reach over 1,000 young people in the community. Youth participate in activities and programs such as school enrichment, summer camps, after school programming, community service and other year-round educational programs.

Anson 4-H and 4-H Youth Promise also works with adults, volunteer leaders, and youth to provide community projects, parenting skills, and enhanced leadership abilities. All 4-H programming is available to any youth between ages 5-19.

Our fundraiser has been a success in previous years. We are optimistic that we will have an even better response this year. 4-H programs have had much impact on the youth in this county through the years. With the public’s help and support, programs can continue to make significant contributions to their future, and the future of our county.

If you would like to learn more information about this event please contact, Samuel Cole, 4-H Agent at 704-694-2915.

