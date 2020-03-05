School repairs and retiring teachersdiscussed by school board

By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
Superintendent Michael Freeman and the school board discussed repairs to a number of schools at this month’s meeting. -

WADESBORO- Upgrades, repairs, and maintenance to aging equipment and security systems at a number of Anson County Schools as well as upcoming job vacancies were the main topics of discussions at the Board of Education meeting held on Monday, Feb. 24.

The board met at 9 a.m. that morning in a closed session to address the upcoming open superintendent position. They decided to use The Masonboro Group, a consulting firm, to assist them in the superintendent search. The superintendent position isn’t the only position needing to be filled in the Anson County School District, there are many upcoming job vacancies due to a large number of individuals about to retire come June 2020.

Security at Anson High School was also discussed by the board. “We have identified a couple of areas we think security could be improved on and one is in the athletic facilities section as well the K building on the backside of campus so we have a consent item for lottery dollars tonight that we asking for approval so we can move forward on that,” said Superintendent Michael Freeman, who added, “We’re also still seeking an avenue for security systems at the other schools that in such great need for upgrades and improvements.” Approval to use lottery dollars was passed by the board.

Aging equipment was another issue discussed at the meeting. “We are working to try and determine the direction with the boiler needs at the elementary schools. So, we should have an update with you on that, hoping that the project will be done at one or more schools during the summer so that we can not worry so much about heat failures and challenges at those areas with that equipment, which is so worn out,” said Freeman, “The best of the boilers is at Peachland because it’s the newest one. We are considering saving it and using it as a back-up. Our ambitious goal is to replace all three. But, if for some reason we can’t replace all three, we want to have a back-up ready because it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to rent one while one is being designed.”

Some good news was also discussed. “We also received a check that I told you we were hoping to get in the amount of $20,000 and we’re using those funds to renovate the Wadesboro Elementary Media Center. We had a committee meeting and we’re getting quotes to see how much we can get done for that amount of money,” said Freeman.

