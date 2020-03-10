Firefighter training facility proposed

By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
WADESBORO- Fire Chief Scott proposed transforming the property at the old Town of Wadesboro Wastewater Treatment Facility into a new training facility for all eight of Anson County’s fire departments during last Monday’s Town Council meeting.

“The old Wastewater Treatment Facility was last used in 1983. For several years, the town has been trying to figure out what we’re going to do with this piece of property and I have a proposition I want to bring to you guys to see if you’d allow it,” said Martin, who added, “Anson County has eight fire departments and we would like to use this property to build a fire training center for Anson County, for all fire departments, not just Wadesboro.”

“This property seems to fit the bill that we need and we have some community partners that are willing to help fund this project. My question for the council is this something that you guys will allow us to pursue and move forward in creating the training facility?” asked Martin. “This is probably going to be a three-year project, maybe longer.”

The property sits on 8.64 acres. Martin proposed clearing the land and selling the timber to help fund the facility. Martin said he is going to try to have the project funded entirely by foundations and grants and with aid from the other fire departments.

“It’s going to be a collaborative, group effort from all departments. Hopefully, there’ll be minimal cost to the fire departments and to the town,” explained Martin.

Martin was granted permission from the council to begin exploring the project further. In addition to proposing the new fire training facility, Martin also provided the council an update on the new fire truck that was purchased with the FEMA grant. The firetruck should arrive in Wadesboro in about three weeks.

The Town Council also approved street closings for the upcoming Anson County Partnership for Children Young Child Parade on April 9, and the Relay for Life fundraiser on May 8.

Town Manager David Edwards ended the meeting with an update on the Finance Report. “Things continue to go very well. Our year-to-date revenues for the general fund are a little over $200,000 above the year-to-date the prior year. The majority of that can be attributed to sales taxes, which is a fantastic sign.”

