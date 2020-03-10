BLRC helps feed and educate a community

POLKTON: Situated on Highway NC-742 in Polkton, the Burnsville Learning and Recreation Center has been addressing the needs of its isolated, rural community through food distribution and after school programs ever since it was founded in 1992.
“We’ve been here 28 years,” said BLRC Director Carol Smith, who added, “It was started through John Brewer, who is my father, and his wife. It’s a non-profit organization made up of volunteers from all corners of life.”
“Our mission,” said Smith, “is to bring an greater awareness of the disadvantages rural families face to the public at large and, after making people aware of that, we hope to be part of the solution by bringing people together in this community with the help of agencies like the Anson County School System and the Sheriff’s Department.”
One program the BLRC provides is called the Kid’s Cafe. As part of this program, from Monday through Fridays, whenever school is in session, children from pre-school up to sixth grade are able to get off the school bus and receive a nutritious snack and get help with their homework. Debra Rosebud, a former Anson County substitute teacher, comes in twice a week to help tutor the children with their studies.
“They can go outside and play. We have a biblical inspiration time. They have time to make crafts for their parents and families. They take part in plays and programs. The kids like being here,” said volunteer Jeremy Sikes. Sikes began volunteering at the BLRC in 2005 as part of a community service project in school and has now been there for 15 years.
“Jeremy is the young man who keeps up with the financial part of what we do,” said Smith
“I work for Ms. Carol, I help do her paperwork. I’m in charge of getting the numbers correct. Making sure the donations are put in. Making sure the expenses are in the green, not the red. I’m also on the board,” explained Sikes.
The BLRC also functions as an Online Job Link Center for the NC Department of Commerce and provides internet services for those that may not have a computer at home. Residents of Anson County, and surrounding communities, can use the BLRC’s computer lab to look for job listings and receive help with resumes.
“We also have the computer skill class, called Hunt and Peck,” said Sikes. The BLRC has partnered with South Piedmont Community College to provide that program and it will start on Monday, March 16 and last from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Inez Williamson will be the instructor. Once students complete the whole process, they will be awarded a certificate through South Piedmont Community College. The program will be on Mondays and Wednesdays and last from 4 to 6 weeks.
Jeremy’s brother, Nathan, is also available throughout the week to assist residents with computer skills. “My brother is Ms. Smith’s intern. He greets people. Runs computers. He also helps people out with copy and fax services,” explained Sikes.
In addition to after-school and community education programs, the BLRC distributes food to needy families in the area. The BLRC’s Emergency Food Pantry has distributed foods to families in Anson, Union, and Stanly counties. The pantry is under the umbrella of the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and serves thousands of families each year.
“The food program is set up to provide food for families that are in need,” said Smith who added “It operates every Wednesday, from 9 a.m. until we get completed. We also do the USDA-TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) once a month.”
According to the USDA’s website, “TEFAP distributes about half a billion dollars in USDA Foods each year through food banks across the country.” This past Saturday, with the TEFAP program, the BLRC served 98 different families.
“We have a good group of volunteers,” said Smith, “They get up on that Saturday morning every month to unload the food, which comes from Charlotte. They divide the food and then get it distributed. They make sure that everyone gets the same amount of food. We had around 40 volunteers this past Saturday. These are people that want to help. Want to give.”
One such volunteer is Mary Hammon who has been volunteering with the BLRC every since she retired in 2005 at the age of 55. “Every time I come here, I wash my hands, put on my apron and start cooking. I do it for the children. For some of them, this will be the only meal they eat that day,” said Hammon.
The BLRC is always looking for volunteers and donations. Volunteers can call the BLRC or come in and pick up an application to begin the process. Because they work with children, the BLRC cannot allow just anybody to come in and volunteer, they must complete an orientation process as well as a background check. Donations can be mailed to 13349 Highway 74 North, Polkton, NC 281355 or 1961 Wightman Church Road, Polkton, 28135
