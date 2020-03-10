Pets of the week

March 10, 2020 Anson Record News 0
Bones is a 4-year-old handsome fellow. He loves treats, being petted and being adored. He has been with us for 2 months and gets along with other dogs and cats. Will you give this adorable sweetie a furever home?

Luke came to us in August as an owner surrender. He is playful and affectionate. Like most black cats, Luke just wants you to know that he is harmless and not scary.

You can see Bones, Luke and their friends at the Anson County Animal Shelter Monday thru Friday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Reach Charles Wood at 704 994 5471 or at cwood@ansonrecord.com

