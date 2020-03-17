Anson County Partnership for Children postpones all public events

Due to COVID-19, all events are subject to change or cancellation

Wednesday, March 18

Story Time from 10 am – 10:30 a.m. at the Early Childhood Resource Center in the Anson County Partnership for Children in Wadesboro.

HOLLA ‘Let’s Move’ Fitness Center from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the HOLLA! Center in Morven.

Thursday, March 19

Wadesboro Rotary Club from 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Welika Fish Camp

Friday, March 20

Anson County Spring Registration Ends for Tee Ball, Minor Baseball, Major Baseball, Girls Softball, Micro Soccer, and Youth Soccer. You may register at the Parks and Recreation office or online at www.co.anson.nc.us to fill out a registration form and send it by email. Cost for these programs is $25.

Operation Medicine Drop hosted by Safe Kids Anson from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Walmart parking lot in Wadesboro. Bring your unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines to be safely disposed of. Syringes will not be accepted for collection.

Wadesboro Civitan Club from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. at the Scout Hut

HOLLA ‘Let’s Move’ Fitness Center from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the HOLLA! Center in Morven.

The Ansonia Theatre’s production of The Little Shop of Horrors beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the

Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro.

Saturday, March 21

The Ansonia Theatre’s production of The Little Shop of Horrors beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the

Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro.

Sunday, March 22

The Ansonia Theatre’s production of The Little Shop of Horrors beginning at 3 p.m. at the

Ansonia Theatre in Wadesboro.

Monday, March 23

HOLLA ‘Let’s Move’ Fitness Center from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the HOLLA! Center in Morven.

Tuesday, March 24

Children’s Story Time from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Hampton B. Allen Library in Wadesboro. For more information call 704-694-5177

Organization meetings

• Wadesboro Lions Club meets the second and fourth Thursday nights at 6:30 p.m. at Papa Joe’s in Wadesboro in the meeting room. Contact Steve Northcutt at 704.690.5092.

• The Anson County Citizen Advisory Board to the Anson Waste Management Facility meets the fourth Tuesday, September through May at 6 p.m. in the administration building of the Anson Waste Management Facility on U.S. 74 West in Polkton.

• The Anson County Child Care Association meets every third Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Call 704-695-1666 for more information.

• The Anson Women’s League meets the second Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at Twin Valley Country Club. Any woman who lives or works in Anson is invited. RSVP to President Misty Nordan at mistynordan@yahoo.com or 704-694-2122.

• Alcoholics Anonymous Group meets on the following schedule: Mondays at 7 p.m. for Open Discussion, except every 1st Monday is an Open Speaker at 8 p.m.; and Thursdays at 7 p.m. for an Open Discussion in the AA Building on Country Club Road in Wadesboro.

• We Ain’t Saint’s Chemically Dependent Anonymous Group meets on Thursdays at 8 p.m. for an Open Discussion at the AA Building, 2177 Country Club Road in Wadesboro.

• Anson Al-Anon Family Groups meets on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the AA Building, 2177 Country Club Road in Wadesboro.

• The Kilwinning Lodge No. 64, AF & AM, meets the second Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

• Lilesville Star Masonic Lodge No. 603 meets the Tuesday after the first Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Lilesville Masonic Hall, across from Parsons Grove Church.

• The Wadesboro Rotary Club meets every Thursday at noon at Welika Lake Fish House in Lilesville

• The Anson County Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 860 meets on the last Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Hampton Allen Library’s Hardison-Bradley Room.

• The Anson County NAACP meets every third Sunday at 5 p.m. at the Hampton B. Allen Library. Call President Donnie Lewis at 704-694-6749.

• A National Guard Support Group meeting is held at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday at the National Guard Armory in Rockingham. Call 910-895-5256.

• A domestic violence support group meets every Monday night from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition in Wadesboro. Call 704-694-4499.

• The Anson County Human Relations Council meets at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday at the Allen Library.

• A diabetic support group meets the last Thursday or Friday of each month. Call Ruth Hildreth at 704-694-3979.

• The Wadesboro Civitan Club meets at noon every first and third Friday at the Wadesboro Civitan Scout Hut.

• The VFW James D. Henderson Post 10403 and Ladies’ Auxiliary meets at the Hampton B. Allen Library every third Thursday at 7 p.m. Call James Bennett at 704-694-2090.

Ongoing

• Uptown Wadesboro Farmers Market is closed for the season.

• Uptown Wadesboro, Inc. holds its board of directors meeting at 4 p.m. the first Tuesday at the Anson County Chamber of Commerce.

• Grace Senior Center holds Ladies Night Out every Monday at 1 p.m. at the center. Dancercise class is held from 1-2 p.m. each Monday and from 10-11 a.m. each Thursday. Slow-paced exercise is held from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Thursdays. Bingo is on the third Thursday at 1 p.m. Call Grace Senior Center at 704-694-6616.

• Anson County Parks and Recreation is seeking interest in men’s basketball and a new men’s wiffleball program. If interested, contact Jeff Waisner at 704-695-2550, Wendell Small at 704-695-2782 or Morris Gatewood at 704-694-5751.

• Thursday’s Child, a community children’s choir for kids in grades K-6, meets Thursdays from 4-6 p.m. in the children’s choir room of First United Methodist Church in Wadesboro.

• The Anson County Partnership for Children invites children ages 3-8 to “Story Time at the Partnership” Tuesdays at 4 p.m. in the Early Childhood Resource Center at 117 S. Greene St., Wadesboro. To make a reservation, email Karen Gerald at karen.gerald@ansonchildren.org or call 704-694-4036.

• Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center has an emergency food pantry; USDA food is given out every Wednesday beginning at 9 a.m. and the second Saturday of each month. Cut-off time is 10 a.m. There is also an after school program from 3 to 5:30 p.m., summer camp for children and an adult computer class beginning at 6 p.m. At 9 a.m. on Saturdays, job link and fax services are available. Call Carol Smith at 704-826-8182 or Gwen Lisenby at 704-848-8753.

• The Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center Kids Cafe is available and taking applications for after school students ages 5-14. This service is extended to all parents in need. Services can also be provided on days when school releases early. Contact Carol Smith at 704-826-8182 or 704-826-8737.

• The Compassionate Friends, a support group for families who have lost a child of any age from any cause, meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday at the Pee Dee Electric training room on U.S. 52 South in Wadesboro. Call 704-694-8774 or 704-475-5005.

• The Hampton B. Allen Library will hold Yoga Chair classes at 10 a.m. every Wednesday in the library’s Pritchett Room. The library is at 120 S. Greene St. in Wadesboro. Call 704-694-5177.

• Victory Over Addiction weekly seminar and support group offers help with addictions on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Location is the ACCESS Center, 116 E. Wade St., Wadesboro. Call 704-695-1441.

• Anson County Veterans Services is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is located in the old Belk building across the street from the courthouse in Wadesboro. Call 704-694-4418.

• The Humane Society offers a spay/neuter program for dogs or cats age 4 months and up. No residency or income restrictions. Purchase vouchers every day except Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the animal shelter at 529 U.S. 74 Business West in Rockingham. Call 910-895-0335.

• The Anson County Arts Council will hold a free arts and crafts workshop each Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. in the Olde Mill Gallery at the Lockhart-Taylor Center. Call 704-694-4950,

• All retired South Piedmont Community College employees are invited to lunch on the last Wednesday of each month. The group meets at 11:30 a.m. at Ladybug Restaurant.

Volunteers needed

• Anson Community Hospice needs volunteers to give emotional, spiritual and personal support to patients and families. Office volunteers are also needed. Call 704-695-1595.

• The Grace Senior Center needs volunteers to deliver meals Mondays through Fridays. Many elderly residents, most of whom live alone, depend largely on this as their main meal of the day. Call 704-694-6616.