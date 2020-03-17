Anson County Partnership for Children postpones all public events

March 17, 2020
By: Courtesy Article

In efforts to keep our community and staff safe during this time, the Anson County Partnership will be postponing ALL public activities for the next eight weeks, this includes but is not limited to childcare provider trainings, Month of the Young Child celebrations, the Family Forward NC Lunch and Learn, the Childcare Appreciation Banquet scheduled through April.

The Partnership will conduct a social media campaign advocating for young children and their families during Month of the Young Child.

Online resources will be available on our website and social media platforms. The resources will include activities to do at home with your children, videos of children’s stories being read aloud and more.

For questions or concerns please contact us at 704-694-4036

