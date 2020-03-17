Letter from the Town Manager

March 17, 2020 Anson Record News 0

The top priority for the Town of Wadesboro is and always will be the safety and security of the community. As such, Town officials are taking the recent developments concerning COVID-19 into consideration as we make decisions on how to practice effective social distancing while maintaining essential services. Here are some of the administrative and service delivery changes that are being implemented effective immediately:

-Town Hall will be limited to a drive-thru only operation until further notice. All transactions can be accomplished through either using the drive-thru, the night drop box or calling Town Hall for payment via phone at (704) 694-5171

-Public entrances to the Police and Fire Stations will be closed until further notice. Please call (704) 694-2167 for information on how to access police reports, accident reports, etc. These services will be pickup only and should be arranged in advance via phone.

-Garbage collection, limb/leaf pickup, and furniture item pickup will remain on normal operation, no schedule changes are anticipated at this time.

-All Town parks will remain open and available at this time.

-Any further changes to Town services or operating conditions will be communicated via the Town’s website (townofwadesboro.org) and our Facebook page.

Thank you,

David Edwards

Town Manager