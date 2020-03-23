Still no cases of coronavirus in Richmond

March 23, 2020
There are still no cases of the coronavirus in Richmond County.

An error by the state health department listed Richmond as having its first case, but that was a mistake according to Richmond County Health Department Director Dr. Tommy Jarrell.

In a press release, Jarrell says “Richmond County does not have a case of COVID 19. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported a case for Richmond County in error. They should have reported Montgomery County, North Carolina and not Richmond County.”

New confirmed coronavirus case numbers that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released Monday showed a smaller increase than the day before for the first time in several days.

Still, the addition of 42 cases to the official statewide tally, bringing the total to 297, shows continued spread of the virus. Since this represents the results of tests taken several days earlier in most cases, it’s a snapshot of who had the virus and was sick enough to be tested a few days ago.

DHHS reported six counties with their first confirmed cases on Monday, including Buncombe, Randolph, Vance, Franklin, Montgomery and Nash. These last three counties, relatively rural areas north and east of Raleigh, may indicate continued spread radiating out of the Triangle region, which has seen a large number of the state’s cases.

Buncombe County had announced its first case publicly on Saturday, but it was not included in the state’s Sunday totals for some reason. A spokesperson for Buncombe County said Sunday they did not know why the state left them out either. Meanwhile, the largest county in the state’s western region, which has seen a slower pace of confirmed cases than much of the rest of the state, reported several additional positive tests on Sunday. County health officials said Saturday that they had “hundreds” of tests outstanding, and so anticipated a substantial number of new confirmed cases in coming days.

By DHHS’s count, 45 of the state’s 100 counties now report confirmed cases through presumed positive tests for COVID-19. These are (from west to east) Cherokee, Buncombe, Henderson, Watauga, Lincoln, Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus, Davie, Rowan, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Moore, Scotland, Chatham, Alamance, Hoke, Lee, Orange, Harnett, Durham, Robeson, Cumberland, Wake, Granville, Vance, Franklin, Brunswick, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne, Nash, Wilson, New Hanover, Onslow, Pitt, Craven, Carteret and Pasquotank.

DHHS still reports no deaths in North Carolina that are known to have been caused by the coronavirus.

In good news for North Carolina taxpayers, both the federal and state governments have announced extensions over the weekend on the deadline to pay 2019 taxes, which normally falls in mid-April. For now, federal and state taxes are both due July 15. Congress is working on a financial stimulus package related to the crisis, but was unable to come to agreement about important details as of Monday morning.

Carolina Public Press reported Monday morning on the challenges many North Carolina small businesses face as a result of coronavirus restrictions. Many say they will struggle to survive. Federal Small Business Administration loans could help some. Information on how to apply for SBA assistance is included in today’s article.

CPP also reported Monday on efforts to safeguard Duke Energy’s three nuclear power plants in Mecklenburg, Wake and Brunswick counties. The company is coordinating efforts to ensure full and qualified staffing while also practicing social distancing measures and preparing for possible illness among key personnel. However, critics of nuclear power generation question requests from Duke and other companies to loosen federal restrictions during the crisis.

The North Carolina 2019 Teacher of the Year, Mariah Morris of Moore County, is releasing weekly online materials that students can use to continue learning while they are away from school for an extended period, CPP reported Monday. Morris also provided helpful suggestions to parents wanting to ensure their kids keep learning despite the crisis.

Despite the coronavirus crisis, the N.C. Board of Elections completed its major work stemming from the March 3 primary election on Friday, CPP reported Monday. Several regional and local elections still have unfinished business, including a congressional Republican primary runoff in Western North Carolina that has been moved to June 23. Absentee ballots are expected to become a significant factor in the runoff and this year’s general election if the health crisis persists.

