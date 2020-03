Still no cases of coronavirus in Richmond

Food Delivery Programs

Anson County Schools Child Nutrition Department Student Meals Distribution Schedule Update

For March 20, 23, 24, 25:

Lunch may be picked up from 11:00 – 12:30 pm at Wadesboro Elementary School

Breakfast for the following day will be provided with the lunch.

(Meal distribution plans may be adjusted based on communications from Government Officials.)

Parents and community members need to call 704-694-5816 ext. 30300 by 9:30 am to place orders when serving 10 or more children. This will help make your pick up as smooth and quick as possible.

Schools

Due to an Executive Order issued by NC Governor Roy Cooper, all public schools in North Carolina will be closed from now through May 15. Students are not allowed on campus during the closure.

Anson County Schools created Elementary Learning Packets to continue instructional delivery. These packets can be picked up in the child’s elementary school. Bus drivers will distribute the Learning Packets. Parents will find assignments for their children for the next three weeks. Students should complete the first ten days of assignments.

Anson County Schools created plans to continue instruction through their online learning platform, Canvas, for 6 – 8 grades. Families are invited to pick up a laptop for their students from Anson Middle School from 1 – 6 p.m. Wednesday if they do not have a computer at home. Students doing so will need to sign the Student Laptop Agreement located on the district’s webpage and on Anson Middle School’s website. Families can also pick up a Learning Packet from AMS if they which to do that in lieu of digital learning.

Instructional Packets are available for parents and guardians of Anson Academy students at Anson Academy High school. Some assignments have been posted in Canvas in addition to APEX Learning, this will support online instruction for those with internet access. Students in need of a computer can check one out on Wednesday. They must sign a Student Laptop agreement to do so.

Anson Early College High School has posted assignments on Canvas and Google Classroom. Please check the website for more information. Work packets are available to be picked up on Wednesday, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

All ninth-grade Anson High School students and their guardians will report to the media center on Wednesday to pick up a laptop if they do not have a computer at home. Work packets for grades 9 – 12 will be available

South Piedmont Community College has canceled the Union County Job Fair and all lecture hours will be transitioned to online effective March 18. Faculty members will be in touch with students regarding their individual courses.

Northeastern Technical College (NETC) has suspended all classes until at least March 31. This includes all online, distance learning, and face-to-face offerings. Courses, tentatively, are to resume on April 1. All campuses are closed to the public through March 31.

Local And State Government

Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court Cheri Beasly issued directives to local court officials and among those directives, most superior and district court proceedings are to be scheduled or rescheduled for a date no sooner than April 16, 2020. Courts will remain open; however, beginning March 16, 2020, and continuing through April 17, 2020, most cases will be rescheduled in Anson, Richmond, & Scotland counties.

The clerks’ offices will send notices to all defendants in all criminal and child support cases and to all parties in small claims cases. The judges’ offices will send notice to all parties for general civil and family law cases. Additionally, parties will be able to find new court date(s) for criminal matters on the NC website (www.nccourts.gov/court-dates).

Town Hall will be limited to a drive-thru only operation until further notice. All transactions can be accomplished via the drive-thru, night box, or call Town Hall for payment via phone at (704) 634-5171.

Law Enforcement

Public entrances to both the Wadesboro Police and Fire Stations will remain closed until further notice. Town Parks will remain open and garbage collection, limb/leaf pickup, as well as furniture item pickup will remain in normal operation.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Department has taken the following measures: Weekly on-site visitations at the Jail have been temporally suspended, all volunteer programs in the jail are canceled until further notice. All fingerprinting for employment, concealed carry permits and all other civilian needs are suspended until further notice. The Citizen Law Enforcement Academy is postponed. All non-emergency calls will be handled via telephone when applicable. Anyone needing reports or other forms need to call the Sheriff’s Office at 704-694-4188 and schedule an appointment.

The Anson County Partnership will be postponing all public activities for the next eight weeks, this includes but is not limited to childcare provider trainings, Month of the Young Child celebrations, Family Forward NC Lunch and Learn, and the Childcare Appreciation Banquet.

Community Resources

The Early Childhood Resource Center will be closed to the public starting Thursday, March 19. In an effort to provide families the assistance they need, caregivers may pick up diapers and come for a car seat class through Wednesday, March 18. For questions or concerns please contact the Anson County Partnership for Children at (704) 694-4036.

All adult programs at the Hampton B. Allen Library are canceled until further notice. They will be waiving all overdue fines for returned items starting March 16. While the library is currently open, they encourage their patrons to use their book drop and avoid public places when possible.

The Anson County Chamber of Commerce has postponed all March events. They have resources available and will do everything they can to help businesses through this crisis. They request you contact them if you need help.

Healthcare

Anson Family Dentistry will be closed from March 18 – March 27. Teams will be in the office on Wednesday to reschedule appointments. If you have an emergency, please call the office and they will respond as quickly as possible. Include your specific office name and your contact information. They will monitor this situation and remain flexible to allow changes as needed.

Atrium Health is expanding visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Effective immediately, only immediate family members, aged 13 and over, will be able to take part in the hospital visiting hours unless deemed absolutely necessary by the patient’s healthcare team. This standard will apply even if visitors are healthy and regardless of their age. Existing visitation restrictions already apply to all children age 12 and under due to the ongoing flu season visitor restrictions that remain in effect.

Atrium Health, Novant Health, and Wake Forrest Baptist Health are coordinating together to prepare for and respond to the possibility of increasing cases of COVID-19 spreading in our communities. They are rescheduling non-essential surgeries, procedures, and ambulatory appointments, effective Wednesday, March 18. Any emergency and essential services will continue uninterrupted.

FirstHealth is asking visitors to visit immediate family only and to not allow children under 12 to visit the hospital. They are also asking individuals to not visit anyone in the hospital if they have come into contact with someone who is known to have COVID-19 or if they are experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, chills, or fatigue. These restrictions apply at all FirstHealth hospitals: Moore Regional, Montgomery Memorial, MRH-Richmond, and MRH-Hoke. Patients are asked to adhere to the restrictions when visiting any area of the hospital including rehabilitation and outpatient clinics

All facilities within the McLeod Health organization will restrict visitation. Visitors will be limited to no more than two guests over the age of 14 during our normal visitation hours. Children aged 14 and under cannot visit at this time. All visitors exhibiting signs or symptoms of illness will be asked not to visit patients at McLeod Health.

McLeod Health will offer free virtual screening through the McLeod Telehealth App. If you are experiencing fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath, you can have a virtual screen with a trained medical professional.

To access McLeod Telehealth, go to McLeodTelehealth.org. Type in the code: COVID19 for Free telehealth Screening or you can go to McLeodHealth.org. There you will find directions on downloading the app to your Apple or Android device.

Churches

Harvest Ministries is monitoring conditions and listening to advice and directives from the National and State government. They are having services on Sundays as normal for now at 10:30 a.m. All Harvest Ministries’ extra-curricular meetings and activities have been canceled until April 1. The Helping Hands Food Pantry will be available for those who have an urgent need. Families can call 1-910-894-2426 for more information.

The Johnson Chapel Holiness Church has canceled The Willing-Workers 7-up Program for March 29 until a later date

Banks

Uwharrie bank is open for business and working to reduce as much person to person contact as possible. Their first step is to close off all lobbies to limit foot traffic. Effective immediately, they will be keeping public lobby doors locked and allow customers to come in on a limited and orderly basis or by appointment only. Staff at the door will assist in facilitating this. Drive-thru lanes will continue to operate on their regular schedule.

Entertainment

The Ansonia has canceled all shows scheduled for the coming weeks. They are currently working with licensing companies and will announce new show dates for Little Shop of Horrors and Alice in Wonderland as soon as they know them. They ask for your patience as their team takes the necessary steps to get them back on track. Once new dates of secured, they will begin the process of exchanging your tickets for the new dates.

Sporting Preserves

Four Branches are closely monitoring COVID-19 updates but will continue operating under normal business hours at this time.

Rotary Club has decided to postpone its 10th Annual Sporting Clays Competition scheduled for March 28. If you have specific questions please contact Kevin Thomas at 704 694 8883 or Jason Kiker at 704 695 2810.

