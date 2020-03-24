WADESBORO- At 4:17 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, Nichole Hough, 45, was arrested at the Magistrate’s Office and charged with misdemeanor Communicating Threats, misdemeanor larceny, and misdemeanor worthless check. She is being held on a $2,000 unsecured bond.

MORVEN- At 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, deputies responded to a breaking and entering on Mayesville Road in Morven. The victims noticed people breaking into their shop and called the police. As the deputies were en route, the three suspects fled on foot to a motor vehicle. The description of the vehicle was given to the police and they were stopped approximately a mile away on Hwy 742 South.

Willie Cooper, 25, was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of firearm by felon, felony possession of a controlled substance on jail premises, and felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering. He is being held on an $80,000 secured bond.

Ze-Nya Ijanee’ Gray was charged with felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen property. She is held on a $45,000 secured bond.

Devonta Locklear was charged with felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen property. He is held on a $45,000 secured bond.

MORVEN- At approximately 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, as deputies were searching the vehicle that Locklear, Gray, and Cooper fled in, Reginald Odell, Jr., 40 failed to yield at the traffic stop. Deputies gave chase. Once they stopped Odell’s car, deputies found guns drugs in his vehicle. Odell was charged with felony assault on a government official, felony flee to elude arrest, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle, two counts of felony traffic in methamphetamine, misdemeanor reckless driving, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Odell is held on a $280,000 secured bond.

WADESBORO- At 11:08 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, deputies responded to Pine Village Estates in Wadesboro following a report of assault. James William Preston, 39, was arrested without incident and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female. No bond.

POLKTON- At 1:34 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, deputies served a warrant to Thomas Melvin Martin, 43. Martin was taken into custody without incident and was charged with felony assault by strangulation. No bond.

Gray https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Gray.jpg Gray Cooper https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_image.jpg Cooper Martin https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_martin.jpg Martin Odell https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Odell.jpg Odell Preston https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_preston.jpg Preston

By Charles Wood Staff Writer