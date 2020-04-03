Trauma surgeon urges patients to stay home

By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer

CHARLOTTE- Atrium Health, which services Anson County, hosted a video conference between Trauma Surgeon Dr. Cynthia Lauer and members on the press on March 26 to discuss topics ranging from advice for patients who are determining whether to have surgery to what is being done to optimize access hospital and ICU beds by COVID-19 patients.

Atrium Health has been effected at every level by the virus and Dr. Lauer’s “evolving recommendation” for patients is that individuals should only come to the hospital for surgery if it’s an acute or life-threatening situation. All elective surgery will need to be rescheduled for weeks, if not months, down the road.

Supplies of personal protective equipment (P.P.E.), such as masks and gloves, are running low at healthcare providers across the country, included Atrium Health locations. “We have a delicate balance here between the protection of staff and limited supply of P.P.E. It’s on all of our minds” said Dr. Lauer. Atrium does have contingency plans in place for if doctors and surgeons get sick. Colleagues on back-up will be called in to replace infected doctors.

Limited P.P.E. Isn’t the only concern of Dr. Lauer’s, “As the community spread of the virus gets worse, trauma patients could become vectors of the disease.” Another potential problem are patients who arrive and admitted to the hospital while asymptomatic only to begin displaying symptoms of coronavirus later.

Special operating rooms, floors, and ICUs will be segregated for COVID-19 patients in order to limit contamination if someone diagnosed with the virus is admitted to the hospital. If necessary, Atrium locations can increase bed capacity to 140 percent to accommodate patients.

Financial concerns are also plaguing hospitals due to the postponing of non-essential surgeries and procedures. “There’s not a lot about it that can be done but for hospitals to stay as functional as they can for as long as they can,” said Dr. Lauer.

