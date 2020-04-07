Harvest Ministries offers drive-thru services

Apostle Tim Adams and his wife, Brenda, founded Harvest Ministries in 1999. - Harvest Ministries held drive-in services on Sunday, March 29. - Pastor Steve Adams plans to hold drive-in services throughout the lockdown. -

Ministers across the country are having to reconsider every aspect of how they conduct their sermons amid tighter crowd restrictions resulting from the pandemic. Each week, we will spotlight a different church from the area to see how they are adapting to the ever-evolving crisis

WADESBORO — It was business as usual at Harvest Ministries on Sunday, March 29. Pastor Steve Adams delivered his sermon while dressed in jeans and a t-shirt emblazoned with the church’s logo. A keyboard player and two singers performed live gospel music. The difference on that Sunday was that the service was held outside in the brisk, spring air as the congregation listened to the service while sitting comfortably in their vehicle.

“I had seen some other places throughout the state that had tried drive-thru services and I figured we would try it here for Anson,” said Adams. “We received great feedback from those who attended the service. We were live as well, streaming on Facebook. We have multiple ways to get the message of hope out in times like this.”

Adams plans to continue having drive-in services until the current lockdown has ended. They did take a break from it this past Sunday and just streamed it on Facebook Live. “We didn’t do it last week just because the county had its first case of COVID-19, so we just figured it would be good to kind of just take this week and just do live streaming. That’s just our thoughts and wisdom,” said Adams.

“We’ve actually got an FM transmitter that will allow folks to pull up and listen to the worship experience through their car radio. Kind of like a drive-in movie theater,” said Adams. “Going forward, when this is all over with, we plan on offering free movies to the community with the same experience. We’re going to get a big screen and put it outside.”

There were only minor technical difficulties on March 29, but adjustments will be made to improve the experience in the future. “Obviously, going forward, they’ll be some things that we’ll tweak with it. The parking, we had a lot of folks there, so some folks weren’t able to see the front stage area as well, so, we’ll tweak that. They could hear it, though. We had folks coming out of the McDonald’s up the street that let us know they could hear the music and the preaching,” said Adams.

Harvest Ministries was founded over 20 years ago in 1999 by Adams’ father, Apostle Tim Adams. According to their website, “Harvest Ministries is a multi-cultured, multi-racial church whose focus is evangelism and restoration.”

“Our church has always been about outreach and helping people through our multiple community programs, such as the food pantry and the temporary shelter that we have there,” said Adams.

The food pantry is still open. They’re asking everyone that needs service to contact 910-894-2426. After they make the call, a staff member will bring the groceries to their car.

“We put a call out on social media asking for food donations to help and the community has been great to drop canned goods and non-perishables. In the past two weeks we’ve served upwards of about 50 families with emergency groceries,” said Adams. “As long as we can continue getting the donations and keep serving people, that will continue to be open.”

Adams has advice for members of the Anson County community who are struggling with anxiety and isolation during the crisis, “I just want to encourage everybody that God’s not taken aback, not taken by surprise by what’s going on. He’s still in control. Anson County is full of a lot of great people, a lot of great churches, and a lot of great leaders who are praying and doing the best they can to hopefully curve this, for our area. Now is the time for us to realize the importance of our relationship with Christ, our family, and our community.”

“It’s amazing to see the local businesses, people who are stepping up to support local restaurants and local businesses. It’s a testament that people do care. You can see the love and compassion of people in trying times and that’s this such a great place to be and be a part of,” said Adams.

Adams wants to thank all the local pastors and churches for all they are doing during this every changing situation, “We are seeing the CHURCH really being the church! Special thanks to every healthcare worker, doctor, nurse, and hospital staff who works daily, risking themselves and their families to exposure. They are not just working a job, they are living out a calling.”

Apostle Tim Adams and his wife, Brenda, founded Harvest Ministries in 1999. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_0879-1-.jpg Apostle Tim Adams and his wife, Brenda, founded Harvest Ministries in 1999. Harvest Ministries held drive-in services on Sunday, March 29. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_0866-1-.jpg Harvest Ministries held drive-in services on Sunday, March 29. Pastor Steve Adams plans to hold drive-in services throughout the lockdown. https://ansonrecord.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMG_2924-1-.jpg Pastor Steve Adams plans to hold drive-in services throughout the lockdown.

By Charles Wood Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com