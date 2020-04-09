Measuring the cost of COVID-19

WADESBORO — As Wadesboro begins to make the preparations to enter a new fiscal year, one concern is how reduced sale tax revenue due to people staying home and spending less money due to COVID-19 could impact the Town’s budget. Town Manager David Edwards has already taken steps to address this possibility and to adapt to the ever-evolving situation.

“I would anticipate that as people are staying home as they should, it stands to reason they’ll be spending less money,” said Edwards. “So that could certainly hurt our sales tax but we really won’t know that until months down the road. We’re preparing for that, we are going to be holding back on several purchases that we had budgeted for this year in case our revenue doesn’t come in where it’s supposed to. We’re preparing to tighten the belt to be more conservative in these last couple of months of the budget cycle in anticipation of the impact.”

The coronavirus has also impacted Town Council meetings and the annual budget workshops. April’s Town Council meeting has been canceled. A budget workshop was originally planned for later this month, but that may or may not happen as the situation progresses.

“We may have to do most of our budget work in May,” said Edwards. “That workshop allows us to present a first draft of the budget for our next fiscal year to the Town Council and get some immediate feedback in order to make some adjustments and then get ready for the official budget presentation to the Council, which will happen near the end of May.”

Per state law, Edwards has to present the budget to the Town Council at least ten days prior to the budget being adopted. A public hearing about the budget also has to be held so the public can voice their opinion on it.

“So really, all of that kind of depends on where we’re at, countywide, with this virus,” explained Edwards, “So as long as council adopts the budget by June 30th, we’re fine. As long as we have a public hearing prior to Council adopting the budget, we’re fine. As long as we present the budget ten days prior to the public hearing, we’re fine. Technically speaking, if things came to worse, we could wait to start this whole process until June 20 if we had to. We’re not going to do that, because that’s pushing it too close.”

Edwards anticipates that he can deliver the first draft of the budget without having a meeting. This will allow the council to provide feedback individually. “I would anticipate that we will still have our budget presentation to the Town Council somewhere in the latter half of May,” said Edwards.

Due to COVID-19, Wadesboro is also no longer doing scheduled limb, leaf, and furniture pick-up. “Those services are being done as we’re able, depending on the workload,” said Edwards. “We have reduced staffing right now in our utility department in order to try and limit their contact with one another. Depending on their workload for any given day, they may be able to go out and still do limb and leaf pick-up. That’s the only service level reduction we’ve done other than closing Town Hall on Fridays.”

Governor Cooper has ordered that utility companies not cut off services during the lockdown. Could this potential loss of revenue affect Wadesboro? “We do get a little bit of revenue from late payments and reconnects, but that’s certainly not something that we’re worried about. It’s not a substantial amount of money and our main concern is for the safety and health of our community,” said Edwards.

Edwards encourages Wadesboro’s citizens to do their part during these troubled times. “It’s easy for us to point at everybody else and say what they’re doing wrong,” said Edwards. “But, in the end, all we can control is what we do ourselves. The town is trying our best to set a good example for social distancing and doing what’s necessary to try and curve this pandemic. We just ask that everybody abide by the rules and only go out if they absolutely have to. Hopefully, we can get through this thing quicker while than it being drawn out.”

By Charles Wood Staff Writer

Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com

