Financial relief on the way

April 9, 2020
By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer

ANSON COUNTY- In order to address the financial instability caused by COVID-19, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act into law on March 27. The $2 trillion stimulus measure is meant to provide financial relief for both the private and public sectors.

Nearly 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits over the past two weeks, exceeding the number of applications sent during the entirety of the 2008 recession. Unemployment insurance provisions under the CARES Act expand existing unemployment insurance to better assist those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

The temporary Pandemic Unemployed Assistance program will provide payment to those not traditionally eligible for unemployment benefits, such as the self-employed and independent contractors, through Dec. 31.

If you are unemployed due to COVID-19, the most efficient way to file a new claim is to do it online at des.nc.gov. Individuals who don’t have computer or internet access may also file their claims over the phone by calling 888-737-0259. Once a claim has been filed, it takes approximately two weeks to receive your first payment.

Title 1 of the CARES Act provides $377 billion to keep workers employed and small businesses from closing. $349 billion of that goes a new Paycheck Protection Program through SBA that will provide loans to small businesses to cover payroll and operational costs. Small employers with fewer than 500 employees, self-employed individuals, and certain nonprofits are eligible for these loans.

The Entrepreneurial Development program under the CARES Act funds training for current small business owners and those considering becoming one. It also provides $240 million to provide counseling, training, and education to small business owners impacted by COVID-19 as well as $25 million in grants to support online training. $10 million dollars is provided to the Minority Business Development Agency to provide these services through Minority Business Centers and Minority Chambers of Congress.

The stimulus plan also provides $1,200 for single individuals earning up to $75,000, Married couples with a shared income of up to $150,000 would receive $2,400, plus an additional $500 per child. The average household income in Anson County is $38,123, so most individuals and families in the county should receive these checks.

