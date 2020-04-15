Incident Reports

WADESBORO- At 9:30 p.m. on April 6, deputies responded to Wall Street following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Douglas B. Bennett, 54, was taken into custody and charged with one count of Misdemeanor Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was held on a $1,500 secured bond.
WADESBORO- At 3 a.m. on April 8, Argie Victoria Garris, 53, was booked into the Anson County Jail on the charge of Violation of Protective Order. She is held on a $5,000 secured bond and has been given court dates.
WADESBORO- At 7:58 p.m. on April 9, deputies responded to Union Church Road following a report of forcible breaking and entering. Jay Nicholas Albright, 33, was arrested and charged with one count of Felony Breaking and Entering (forcible), once count of Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is being held on a secured $2,500 bond and has been given court dates.
WADESBORO- At 3:40 a.m. on April 9, Dallas Devon Leak, 27, was booked into the Anson County Jail. He is being held on one count of Felony Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping, one count of Felony Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with Dangerous Weapon, and one count of Felony Possession of Firearm by Felon and Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm. He is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.
WADESBORO- AT 4:20 a.m. on April 9, Raekwon Dishon Price, 21, was booked into the Anson County Jail. He is being held on the charges of Felony Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping and Felony Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. He is being held on a $250,000 secured bond and has been given court dates.
WADESBORO- AT 5:01 a.m. on April 10, Audra Blair Winston, 32, was booked into the Anson County Jail. She is charged with Felony Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny After Breaking and Entering, and Misdemeanor Simple Possession of a Scheduled IV Substance, and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She is being held on a secured bond of $2,500 and has been given court dates.
WADESBORO- At 5:11 a.m. on April 11, Timias Dontrez Nixon, 29, was booked into the Anson County Jail. He was charged with Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Misdemeanor Assault on a Female. He is being held on a $20,000 secured bond and has been given court dates.
WADESBORO- AT 6:02 a.m. on April 12, Shawn Lewis Murray, 36, was booked into the Anson County Jail. He was charged with one count of Misdemeanor Assault on a Female. He is being held on a $5,000 secured bond and has been given court dates.
WADESBORO- At 5 a.m. on April 13, Tina Marie Gulledge, 34, was booked into the Anson County Jail. She was charged with Simple Assault. She is being held on a $200 secured bond and has been given court dates.
Reach Charles Wood at cwood@ansonrecord.com or at 704 994 5471