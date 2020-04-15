Order limits business, nursing home access

Travis Long | The News & Observer via AP Gov. Roy Cooper said stores still open would have to abide by new rules, which took effect Monday. They are being implemented to further enforce social distancing of 6 feet. -

ASHEVILLE — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper addressed the state and announced on Tuesday, April 7 his intent to sign an Executive Order that will introduce capacity restrictions at essential stores and provide subsidies to help healthcare and essential workers pay for child care during the pandemic. Governor Cooper also spoke on the status of unemployment claims in N.C.

Gov. Cooper said social distancing efforts and the Stay at Home Order are slowing down the spread of COVID-19. “It’s giving our health care system time to ramp up capacity and prevent an overwhelming spike of patients. It’s our best weapon in our fight,” said Gov. Cooper. “I know many of you are wondering if this means that our Stay at Home order will continue on in May. The answer is, we just don’t know yet.”

“Modeling is one of a number of tools we’re using to make informed decisions in this fight. We’re looking at this and other models, analyzing experiences in other countries and states and consult public health experts and business leaders,” explained Cooper. “But, it’s clear that right now, at least through April, people need to stay at home and keep their physical and social distance from each other.”

Executive Order 131 went into effect on Monday, April 13 at 5 p.m. It established additional policies for retail stores, further risk mitigation measures at long term care facilities, and new processes to expedite unemployment claims. Occupancy of all retail stores should be no more than five customers for every thousand square feet of the store’s total square footage. Dining and group activities in common spaces are no longer allowed at nursing homes and employees at these facilities are now required to wear face masks.

In addition to placing further restrictions on essential businesses, the Executive Order is to include provisions to help health care and essential workers acquire child care during the pandemic. “They can’t be out there helping us unless their children are being cared for,” said Gov. Cooper.

Gov. Cooper introduced Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services who further explained the child care subsidies.“While most of us are staying home, some North Carolinians are providing the essential services that we rely on every day,” said Dr. Cohen.

“The one thing they all have in common, if they are parents or if they’re caregivers of young children, when they go to work, they need a safe place for their children. I’m proud to share that we’ve created an emergency child care subsidy program to support our essential workers,” explained Dr. Cohen. Through this new program, essential workers can get help finding and pay for child care. The hot-line for this program is 88-600-1685.

NC Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry took the podium following Dr. Cohen to confirm that FEMA has approved North Carolina’s request to lodge groups of people in “non-congregate living facilities.” These groups include individuals who have been exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19 but do not need to be hospitalized, people who are symptomatic and are waiting for test results, and individuals who are asymptomatic but at high risk for contracting the virus due to medical issues or age.

Gov. Cooper ended his address by saying that 10,000 North Carolinians have received unemployment checks totaling approximately $26 million dollars as of April 7. Over 400,000 have applied for unemployment in the past week and this is overloading the system which normally receives just 300 claims a week. He is asking those applying for unemployment to be patient as they work on solutions to make the system more efficient.

By Charles Wood Staff Writer

