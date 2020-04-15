CDC recommends wearing masks when in public

By: By Charles Wood - Staff Writer
ANSON COUNTY- In light of new evidence about how asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19 to others, the CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings when in public.

According to the CDC website, “Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.” The masks, when used in conjunction with maintaining six feet of social distancing, may slow the spread of the virus.

“The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators,” warns the CDC website. “Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.”

These cloth face coverings should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, be secured with ties or ear loops, include multiple layers of fabric, allow for easy breathing, and be able to be laundered and dried without damage or deformation.

The coverings should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use. A typical machine wash should sufficiently sterilize and clean them. Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing them and should wash their hands immediately afterward.

Tutorials and tips for making masks and cloth face coverings at home can be found online on sites like Pinterest or through a simple Google search. When making them, one test you could perform is to hold the mask or face covering to a light source upon completion. If fibers can be seen in the cloth, the covering is too thin and should be reinforced with additional material.

